5 players Real Madrid should target in the January transfer window

Real Madrid have started their campaign on a bright note under their new manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The free-scoring Los Blancos team sits at the top of the La Liga table after seven games with 17 points.

Barring a shock defeat to FC Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have looked like a fearsome team in the first few months of the 2021-22 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already scored 21 goals in the league, with talisman Karim Benzema being on a red hot streak.

Florentino Perez had a busy summer window which saw first team centre-back pairing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave the club. Brahim Diaz is back on loan at AC Milan while sensation Martin Odegaard has also finalized a move to Arsenal.

Despite securing the services of David Alaba and wunderkind Eduardo Camavinga, the Los Merengues are weakened by the departures of key players. Real Madrid under president Florentino Perez has always been known for their big money signings of 'Galacticos'. But Covid-19 pandemic left its mark on the finances of the club.

It goes without saying that the Spanish giants need to strengthen the depth of their squad.

Five players Real Madrid should target in the January transfer window

#5 Pau Torres

Pau Torres is one of the most talented centre-backs in La Liga. The 24-year-old has proven himself to be a vital cog in the Villareal side, helping them win their first UEFA Europa League title last season. Under the guidance of Unai Emery, the yellow submarine looks more organized than ever. And Pau Torres leads the way when it comes to their defense.

The left-footed defender also made his presence felt in the EUROs where Spain's younger generation surprised many to reach the semi-finals. Though they eventually lost out to champions Italy. With leader Sergio Ramos absent, Pau Torres proved his potential whenever called upon and showed that Spain's defense is in safe hands.

Real Madrid need an additional centre-back as Nacho and Militao are yet to look formidable as a centre-back pairing. David Alaba is being used in central defense and Jesus Vallejo is nowhere near first-team quality. Pau Torres can bring more to the table and enhance the defensive aspects of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

#4 Jules Kounde

Getafe CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

One of the most sought-after young defenders in world football, Jules Kounde can be a terrific addition to Real Madrid's squad. The French international is just 22 years old and has already established himself on the big stage.

What sets Kounde apart is his versatility along with solid defensive prowess. Despite being a natural centre-back, Kounde has been used as a right-back in the French squad by coach Didier Deschamps multiple times. Sevilla has been a tough nut to crack for even the big teams and credit goes to the French defender for his impact.

With Dani Carvajal being very injury prone, Real Madrid are without a proper right-back many a time. Lucas Vasquez is their stopgap solution but he looks far from convincing in defense. The addition of someone like Kounde can solve their problem and become the leader of their defense in future.

