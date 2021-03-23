5 players Real Madrid could target in the summer

Real Madrid have had an indifferent 2020-21 campaign, but they have enjoyed a good run of results in recent games.

The Galacticos have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while also mounting a decent La Liga title defence.

Five players Real Madrid could sign in the summer

Real Madrid are renowned for signing the best players in the world. However, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt by most top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid.

That meant Real Madrid did not sign any players last summer, despite winning the La Liga. However, due to several inconsistent performances and injuries to key players this season, Real Madrid are expected to go all out for new signings this summer.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also very keen to get Real Madrid back to winning the coveted Champions League once again, a competition they last won in 2018. Therefore, Los Blancos will be on the lookout for reinforcements ahead of next season.

On that note, let's take a look at five players Real Madrid could sign in the summer.

#1 David Alaba

SS Lazio vs Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Bayern Munich's veteran defender David Alaba has confirmed that he will leave the German giants in the summer after a trophy-laden 12-year stint at the club.

As expected for a player of his calibre, several top clubs are interested in the services of the Austrian, with Real Madrid emerging as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been plagued by several injuries this campaign. The Spaniard has also been linked with a move away from the club, alongside long-time defensive partner Raphael Varane.

David Alaba could be the ideal replacement for either player, as he also has a wealth of experience under his belt.

The 28-year-old can also play at left-back - his original position before moving to central defence last season.

With David Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich expiring in the summer, if Real Madrid opt to snap him up, they will only have to pay his wages.

#2 Paul Pogba

AC Milan vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid has been touted to happen for many years now. With Zinedine Zidane an admirer of his countryman, the deal could finally happen this summer.

Pogba has also stated his desire to play for Real Madrid, saying that it would be a dream for him.

The Manchester United midfielder has always been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with his agent insisting that this could be his final season with the English team.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric fast approaching the twilight of their careers, Pogba is easily one of the few players who could fill in for both veteran midfielders at the club.

Pogba is currently in the penultimate year of his contract at Manchester United and is enjoying arguably his best campaign with the Red Devils.

Manchester United would be unwilling to let their star midfielder leave easily. But with a year left on his contract, it should not be difficult for Real Madrid to make a move for the player.

