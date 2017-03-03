5 players Real Madrid want to sign in the summer

Perez is planning a Galacticos V 3.0 at Bernabeu and wants these players at the club

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 03 Mar 2017, 14:53 IST

Mission Galacticos V3

It's the business end of the season, and Real Madrid are not wasting time. The club is already thinking about next season, and the players they need for it.

Reports suggest that Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez met recently and they have decided on the list of players they want to be signed in the summer transfer window. The manager is keen on signing young talents while the president wants world class and proven stars that are marketable.

Perez is planning Galacticos V3 at Bernabeu and is keen on making it happen this summer. After a lengthy discussion, they finally concluded on a list of 7-8, and according to Spanish publications, these are the top five players that Los Blancos want to sign in the summer:

#5 David de Gea

Is it finally happening?

Florentino Perez has been trying to sign David de Gea for a long time now. The Real Madrid president saw him as the long-term replacement for Iker Casillas, but a problem with the fax machine ended the signing of the Spanish goalkeeper.

Keylor Navas is said to be holding 'secret talks' with Lazio regarding a move to the Italian club in the summer as he is not sure if he'll be Madrid's first choice next season. The club wants to sign a young shot-stopper, and Navas knows that he won't get selected over any new signing.

de Gea has been Manchester United's best player for the last 2-3 seasons and has been the main reason for their push for a Top 4 finish. The keeper signed a new long-term contract at Manchester United after his failed move to Madrid in 2014, but the player had a €60 million release clause added to the contract.

Real Madrid would be more than happy to meet the release clause of the United shot-stopper than getting into a negotiation with Chelsea for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian was Madrid's #2 choice after de Gea, but they know that The Blues will not let him leave for cheap.