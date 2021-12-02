5 players who regret leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the top clubs in the world and have enjoyed tremendous success over the decades. Los Blancos have been crowned Spanish Champions 34 times, while winning the coveted European Cup 13 times in their illustrious history.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are obsessed with winning titles. Their sky-high ambitions have pushed them to become the most decorated club in Europe. The La Liga giants, as a result, have brought some of the greatest footballers to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is still a dream come true for many top footballers in the world

While some players have elevated their careers by donning the Royal Whites, there are also players who have regrets about leaving the club. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who regret leaving Real Madrid:

#5 Robinho

Robinho was hailed as a generational talent during his initial years, which propelled Real Madrid to sign him as a 'Galactico' in 2005. The Brazilian was blessed with pace and a wide range of skills, earning the number 10 kit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Robinho proved to be a nightmare for defenders in La Liga. At Real Madrid, the forward was one of the top goalscorers during his four-year spell at the club. His performances were so good that they earned him a top 10 spot in the Ballon d'Or rankings. His exploits helped the Spanish giants win two La Liga titles during his four-year tenure.

Robinho then left Real Madrid for Manchester City and became their first ever big-money signing under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi group. Despite scoring 14 goals in the Premier League in his first campaign, his form dipped as he suffered injuries over the next few seasons.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour 13 years ago, Robinho joined Manchester City.



Never forget his reason for joining:



"I thought I was joining Manchester United. I was mislead by all involved. I wasn't aware there was another Manchester club."



😂😭😂 13 years ago, Robinho joined Manchester City.Never forget his reason for joining:"I thought I was joining Manchester United. I was mislead by all involved. I wasn't aware there was another Manchester club."😂😭😂 https://t.co/kuXLtx8ReD

Robinho was loaned to Santos and consequently sold to Milan in 2010 following a dismal second season with Cityzens.

#4 Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata was never a starter during his tenure at Real Madrid, yet managed to exceed expectations in the Spanish capital. He left Madrid in search of game time and landed at Juventus. After a good spell in Turin, Madrid decided to buy him back.

Following his arrival from Juventus, the Spaniard proved to be efficient in front of goal. His 20 goals in the 2016/17 season was his best campaign. It helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League.

Due to his goal-scoring exploits, Chelsea made a big money move to secure Morata's services. The sharpshooter made a bright start to his career at Stamford Bridge. But he slowly dropped below the pecking order, unable to find his scoring boots. Morata ended up with just 24 goals in 72 appearances before joining Atletico Madrid.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Big night for Alvaro Morata back at Stamford Bridge. He never settled at Chelsea, as he explained in 2019.



"I was very upset by the opinion of the people in England. They caught me in the middle of everything. I didn’t quite feel loved or appreciated by the club or the fans." Big night for Alvaro Morata back at Stamford Bridge. He never settled at Chelsea, as he explained in 2019. "I was very upset by the opinion of the people in England. They caught me in the middle of everything. I didn’t quite feel loved or appreciated by the club or the fans." https://t.co/KChNUI0T51

Morata has not been able to shine since departing Real Madrid and is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

