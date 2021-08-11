5 players who rejected moves to Barcelona

Barcelona are enduring one of their worst spells in recent memory, especially aggravated by Lionel Messi's departure after a 17-year spell at the club. Over the years, Barcelona has established itself as one of the biggest powerhouses in world football.

Camp Nou has been home to some of the best players and managers in the footballing world, and the club is known for cultivating talent through the famed La Masia academy. While most players are keen on donning the colors of the historic club, some have found the opportunity not so appealing.

Today, we take a look at the five players who rejected moves to Barcelona.

#5 David Luiz

David Luiz (left) and Pedro (right)

Prior to David Luiz's bumper €50 million move to PSG in the 2014 summer transfer window, he was the subject of keen interest from Barcelona.

Currently without a club, Luiz showcased some of his best football at Stamford Bridge and was regarded as the ideal ball-playing defender. The former Arsenal centre-half attracted interest from several top European clubs but would eventually join the Parisians for a then-world record fee for a defender.

In an interview with AS during his time in France, David Luiz stated, "It's true they (Barca) tried to tempt me a couple of times and everything looked good. But eventually, I realized the team that really wanted me was PSG."

Barcelona instead went on to sign Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal and Jeremy Mathieu from Valencia in the 2014 summer transfer window. The duo was signed for €39 million. The money, perhaps, would have been better spent on David Luiz.

#4 Koke

Lione Messi (left) and Koke (right)

The Atletico Madrid captain has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Spanish and European football over the past few years.

Koke played an indispensable role in Atletico Madrid's historic 2013-14 La Liga campaign, helping the club lift their first league title in 18 years. Barcelona scouts reportedly earmarked Koke as the long-term successor to club legend Xavi.

Just Koke more days until LaLiga starts! pic.twitter.com/tpsTYO9NGb — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2021

However, the Spaniard rejected the move to Barcelona and instead opted to remain loyal to his boyhood club.

In a 2014 interview with AS, Koke revealed: "The truth is that part of me said it was difficult to say no to Barca but I wanted to continue at home for many years at Atletico. It wasn't time to leave. This is my home, where I feel wanted and the club didn't want to sell."

The now-29-year old added, "How was I going to leave at the best time for Atletico? It is not easy to say no to Barca and their interest was appreciated. It means the work I've done has paid off. But I'm at home here."

