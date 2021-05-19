5 players from relegated clubs who could be back in the Premier League next season

Having soldiered through spectator-less stadiums and jam-packed schedules, the 2020-21 Premier League season is finally drawing to a close. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ease to a 3rd league title in 4 years in this convoluted and drawn-out season.

The battle in the bottom half to avoid relegation didn't last long either, as is usually the case in the Premier League. Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, who only got promoted last season, will be heading back to the Championship with the surprise package of the previous season, Sheffield United.

While the 3 teams' performances were not good enough to avoid the drop, a few players from these relegated clubs have surely done enough to prove their abilities. They will be hoping to see other Premier League clubs fight it out to sign them and stay in the Premier League. Here are 5 such players whose clubs will find it difficult to keep hold of them next season.

5. Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone has faced more shots than any other keeper in the league this season

West Bromwich Albion have conceded 70 goals in 36 PL games so far, more than any other team! However, it could have been so much worse for them if not for Sam Johnstone. The keeper has played all but one match for the club, missing out on the Black Country Derby against Wolves after being infected by COVID-19.

He has faced 211 shots so far, more than any other keeper in the league and has a save percentage of 70.6%. Out of 10 penalties that he faced this season, he saved two and two were missed by the takers. Johnstone has very strong reflexes and is good at long passes too.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Johnstone's contract expires in 2022 and many clubs could look to sign the 28-year-old to compete with their custodians.

4. Harrison Reed

Harrison Reed made the move from Southampton to Fulham permanent this season

Of the three teams relegated this season, neutrals will definitely be most disappointed with Fulham for Scott Parker's side played beautiful football throughout the season but couldn't get the right results. Fulham revamped their entire defence and supported it with their pacy midfielders Andre Anguissa and Harrison Reed.

Signed from Southampton in the summer for a reported fee of £6million after impressing during his loan spell last season, Harrison Reed has been very solid in the heart of the midfield for the Cottagers, forming good partnerships with the likes of Anguissa and Mario Lemina. Reed, known for being strong at tackling, interceptions and passing, is a complete midfielder who can play in both defensive and attacking roles.

His defensive solidity allowed Lemina and Anguissa to go further up the pitch and help out in attacks regularly. Still only 26 years old and possessing great speed and ability, he could be a worthy addition to any squad needing a strong midfielder.

