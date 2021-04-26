5 players from relegation-threatened Premier League teams who could move this summer

With the Premier League season nearing its end, there will be a lot of focus at the top and bottom of the table.

While Manchester City are on the cusp of their third Premier League title in four years, the race for the European places is well and truly on. Third-placed Leicester City are separated by only seven points from eight-placed Everton.

Five players from relegation-threatened Premier League teams who could move on in the summer:

At the other end of the Premier League table, Sheffield United have already gone down, while things are not looking great for Fulham and West Brom either. But that doesn't mean these clubs don't have good players.

On that note, let's take a look at five players from these three relegation-threatened teams who could leave in the summer.

#5 Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo has done well for Fulham this season.

Tall, strong and quick, Tosin Adarabioyo has held his own despite playing for a dismal Fulham defence that has conceded 43 goals in the Premier League this season.

The former Manchester City centre-back is also renowned for his long passes, averaging a mighty 5.9 clearances in the Premier League this season.

Tosin Adarabioyo made 17!! clearances against Liverpool.



The most by a player in a Premier League game this season. pic.twitter.com/L7l4zmK238 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

Who should buy him: Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have been in and around mid-table every Premier League season, but their defence is a real Achilles heel. They have conceded 52 goals in the 2020-21 Premier League season, so Tosin's arrival could undoubtedly strengthen them. If he does well at Palace, he'll also attract interest from the top six.

#4 Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone could be a great signing for West Ham United.

Despite West Bromwich Albion having conceded the most goals in the 2020-21 Premier League, their goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has come away with an enhanced reputation.

Had it not been for him, the Baggies would have been in a much worse position than they are in at the moment. The former Manchester United academy player has been extremely impressive this season and also earned an England call-up.

2015 - Sam Johnstone is the first West Brom goalkeeper to save a penalty in the Premier League since Boaz Myhill vs Man Utd in May 2015. Icing. #WBASOU pic.twitter.com/MLtNRXez2R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2021

Who should buy him: West Ham United.

The London club have done well this season and find themselves in contention for a Champions League spot. One position they could definitely upgrade is the one between the sticks, though.

Sam Johnstone would be an upgrade on the 36-year-old and error-prone Lukas Fabianski.

