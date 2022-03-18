5 players who could replace Fred at Manchester United

Fred is slowly becoming more of an adored figure at Manchester United these days. The Brazilian international has been deployed in an advanced position under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has done well in recent weeks.

Manchester United need to revamp their midfield this summer

But the reality of the situation is that Manchester United continue to be pretty lackluster in midfield. While the double midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred, famously dubbed 'McFred', have their qualities, they are not world-class.

Manchester United have to keep relying on a 33-year-old Nemanja Matic to assert control in midfield and play line-breaking passes against opponents who defend deep. It is clear as day that the Red Devils need more well-rounded midfielders.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Fred at Manchester United.

#5 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

Kalvin Phillips was one of England's standout performers in their run to the final of Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate's selection of a defensive-minded midfield was initially frowned upon by fans but Phillips forayed forward to great effect.

He was one of Leeds United's best players during the Marcelo Bielsa era and has a well-rounded skillset. Phillips is adept at winning the ball back in midfield and is always looking to get to loose balls. He also possesses a great reading of the game and is pretty good at making interceptions as well.

With the ball at his feet, Phillips is an efficient distributor. With Leeds United struggling to stay out of the relegation scrap and Bielsa sacked, Phillips could be open to leaving Elland Road at the nd of the season. The Leeds United - Manchester United divide hasn't been crossed by many.

Eric Cantona and Alan Smith did, but Phillips, being such a revered figure among Leeds fans, will find it even harder to switch. But could he really resist an offer to play for one of the most storied clubs in the world? We'll have to wait and see.

#4 Boubacar Kamara (Olympique Marseille)

Olympique Marseille v SS Lazio: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara in January. The 22-year-old's current contract with the French club expires this summer and he was expected to be available for a cut-price deal in January.

Kamara is a proper midfield destroyer and loves a duel. He is a calm and composed presence in the center of the pitch and even though he loves a tackle, he doesn't rush into one. He is also excellent at winning the ball back, turning over possession and kickstarting counters for his side.

Kamara used to play as a lone holding midfielder under former manager Andre Villas-Boas. But he has taken up the position of a 'six' under Jorge Sampaoli, which means he is more familiar with build-up play these days. This kind of versatility will help Kamara settle in easily at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman will also be available on a free transfer in the summer.

#3 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world right now. The Frenchman has done an outstanding job for both club and country in recent seasons. His versatility and ability to play in any position across midfield makes him a great prospective signing for Manchester United.

The AS Monaco man excels at winning the ball back but is equally comfortable at driving forward with the ball and joining the attack. But Tchouameni's most obvious quality is protecting his backline, which is something Manchester United could use as their defence gets exposed far too easily.

Tchouameni is just 21-years-old and is a vocal figure on the pitch. He won't come for cheap but could be a very effective long-term signing for Manchester United.

#2 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford - Premier League

Ruben Keves has been one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' key players since their return to the Premier League. The Portuguese international is a combative midfielder who can play in defensive midfield as well as central midfield.

Neves is an elite passer of the ball and is always looking to move the ball through the lines. He also makes a nuisance of himself during defensive transitions and is one of the best tacklers in the league. In fact, Neves won the fifth highest number of tackles in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

He is quick and intelligent and is pretty reliable when it comes to cutting passing lanes and making interceptions. The 25-year-old is also a set-piece specialist and his shooting range is simply incredible.

Neves is also a proven Premier League performer, which makes his signing pretty much a no-brainer for Manchester United.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE



Gorgeous stuff from Ruben Neves Few things in football come close to matching a perfectly measured chip over the goalkeeper.Gorgeous stuff from Ruben Neves Few things in football come close to matching a perfectly measured chip over the goalkeeper.Gorgeous stuff from Ruben Neves 😍 https://t.co/RwvhUBnYRV

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Sevilla FC: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League right now. He is certain to cost around €100 million but going by his performances in recent times, Rice could be well worth all that money.

He is an excellent defensive midfielder who is brilliant at breaking up attacks, making recoveries and winning the ball back. Rice, like most elite defensive midfielders, has a great reading of the game and can snuff out the danger before things unravel at the back.

He is as combative as they come. Rice's positional discipline and tenacity are both qualities that Manchester United are crying out for in midfield.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



David Moyes says Declan Rice is worth £100 million in today's transfer market... after a good few seconds of thinking about it 🤔 "He's got a great chance of going on to be a future England captain."David Moyes says Declan Rice is worth £100 million in today's transfer market... after a good few seconds of thinking about it 🤔 "He's got a great chance of going on to be a future England captain." David Moyes says Declan Rice is worth £100 million in today's transfer market... after a good few seconds of thinking about it 🤔😅 https://t.co/Uu5r4mT6LW

Edited by Shambhu Ajith