5 players who could replace Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus 

Giorgio Chiellini's contract runs out at the end of the season and Juventus are unlikely to offer him a new deal. The Italian is set to end his 16-year association with the club next month and has also confirmed that he will not be retiring this year. Chiellini is one of Juventus' greatest players of the 21st century and has stuck with the club through thick and thin, having joined the club in 2005.

He has made over 500 appearances for the club in all competitions and won 14 major honors, including nine straight Serie A titles on the bounce. The central defender has also played as a left-back when called upon and also opted to stay at the club when Juventus were relegated to Serie B after the Calciopoli scandal.

The Bianconeri have been blessed with some world-class defenders over the years, but Chiellini is as good as they come and will be remembered for a long time for his exploits at the club. Replacing him will be no small feat, with Juventus reportedly analyzing the transfer market for potential reinforcements.

On that note, here are five players who could succeed him at the Allianz Stadium.

#5 Merih Demiral | Juventus

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Coppa Italia

Merih Demiral has been with Juventus for two years now and knows exactly what it takes to represent a club of such stature. The Turkish defender is one of the most exciting young players in the world in his position and could well be the one to replace Chiellini, allowing Juventus to use the transfer market to address other areas of concern.

At the age of 23, he is not the finished product but has time on his side to hone his trade. Having played with Chiellini for nearly two seasons, he'd have learned a thing or two from the Italian and could be better equipped to fill his shoes than a potential incoming.

Demiral has been linked with big-money moves to the Premier League, but Juventus are unlikely to let go of him this summer.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus

Juventus v Ferencvaros Budapest: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Another in-house option on the list, Matthijs de Ligt's big-money arrival two years ago indicated that Juventus were already preparing for Chiellini's eventual departure. The Dutchman was a top target for Barcelona, but Juventus blew them out of the water with a higher bid and snapped him up from under the noses of the Catalan giants.

De Ligt has been a superb signing for the club and has shown exactly why he was a wanted man two years ago. He likes to play on the front foot and is also incredible with the ball at his feet, while his stature allows him to dominate opponents aerially.

At the age of 21, De Ligt has the world at his feet and could well be the heir to Chiellini's throne in Turin.

