5 players who could replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Whether we like to think about it or not, Barcelona's talismanic captain Lionel Messi turned 33 this year. While he hasn't yet shown signs of slowing down and continues to play at a very high level, it's quite clear that Lionel Messi is approaching his twilight.

For FC Barcelona, it means that dire times possibly lie ahead. The Catalan club has relied on Lionel Messi's brilliance for more than a decade. The Argentinean's impending retirement, whenever that happens, means that Barcelona need to find a suitable replacement for Lionel Messi as quickly as possible.

It's obviously next to impossible to replace a player of the calibre of Lionel Messi. What Barcelona should instead do is try and find a player of a similar profile - someone who can play as a right-sided forward in Barcelona's 4-3-3 formation.

It is, however, a challenging propostion to find a player with both amazing passing abilities and great scoring prowess. On that note, we take a look at five of the most talented young offensive players who may go on to don Lionel Messi's role at Barcelona.

Five players who could replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona

#5: Ansu Fati

I believe that starting with Ansu Fati is the right choice. The young prospect has already managed to break into Barcelona's senior squad this season. He is one of the brightest talents that Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has produced in the last decade.

The 17-year-old has scored seven goals in 30 matches for Barcelona this season. In comparison, Lionel Messi scored eight goals in 25 matches in his first full season for the team in 2005-06. Considering that he has developed at La Masia and knows Barcelona's playing style, Fati seems like a logical choice to be Lionel Messi's long-term replacement.

Fati has primarily played as a left-winger so far, only because Lionel Messi is the man on the right wing for Barcelona. Taking into consideration his rapid development at Barcelona during a short time, Ansu Fati is destined to be one of Barcelona's future stars.

However, it remains to be seen if Fati will continue to play on the left or if he transitions to the right wing at some point.

#4: Francisco Trincao

Francisco Trincao signed with Barcelona in January, and he is a prospect that Los Cules fans are very excited about. The young Portuguese player had an excellent season for Braga.

At first glance, he seems to have all the right attributes to fit in Barcelona's system. He proved himself as an excellent dribbler and shot-creator for Braga. His style of play makes him a great long-term replacement for Lionel Messi.

Trincao has shown impressive development for Braga during a short period. The fact that he remained in the Portuguese league after his transfer from Barcelona until the end of the season was a good move for his development.

That is because he wouldn't have enjoyed a lot of minutes at Barcelona this season. But now, with so many fabulous performances this season, Trincao will arrive at Barcelona in the summer with a lot of fanfare. Fortunately, he seems to have a skill-set that may not disappoint the Blaugrana faithful.