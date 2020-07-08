Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati on course to break 86-year-old Spanish record

Ansu Fati has been a revelation for Barcelona and may break yet another record by the end of the year.

Barcelona have relied heavily on Ansu Fati to add a new dimension to the side's attacking play and the youngster is set to make waves at the club.

Ansu Fati has been excellent this season

Barcelona certainly does seem to have a penchant for producing world-class football talents. Ansu Fati is the newest kid on the block for Barcelona and has impressed the fanbase with his performances this season.

The young Spanish international has been regularly used to provide width to Barcelona's attacking play this season and has proven himself to be a tricky customer on the ball. The teenager has exquisite ball control and possesses a powerful right-footed shot.

M I L E S T O N E !



That strike by @ANSUFATI was the 9️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th goal in Barça history!



💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/J6jB3w6gMx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2020

While Barcelona's board has managed to lose most of the club's young talents in the recent past, Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig have been indicators of the precocious talents that emerge from La Masia.

Ansu Fati is certainly a player to look out for in the future and the Catalans need to do everything they can to keep the youngster in Barcelona's first team for as long as possible.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has a record in his sights this year

Ansu Fati has been sensational for Barcelona

86 years ago, Xerez midfielder Pablo Pombo Quintana scored 11 goals before he touched the age of 18 in the 1933/34 La Liga season. Former Barcelona prospect Bojan Krkic came close to breaking the record a decade ago but was one short of Quintana's tally when he turned 18.

Ansu Fati has already broken one of Bojan Krkic's La Liga records and became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the competition earlier this season. The youngster scored the first goal of his Barcelona career against Real Betis at the age of 16 years and 298 days to set a new Barcelona and La Liga record.

The teenager has not looked back ever since and has been in stunning form in La Liga. Barcelona's season has not been particularly memorable but Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig have been the brightest spots in an otherwise disappointing year so far for the club.

Ansu Fati seems to have a knack of breaking records and followed up on his La Liga record with a similar feat in the Champions League. The talented youngster scored an excellent goal against a formidable Inter Milan side to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League at the age of 17 years and 40 days.

The young Barcelona prospect is crucial to the club's future and will back himself to break one of Spanish football's oldest records. Ansu Fati currently has six La Liga goals and will have to add another six to his tally to break yet another record.

Ansu Fati has also been fielded in the Champions League

Barcelona is currently 4 points behind Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table and will need a few favours from the other La Liga sides to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Ansu Fati has been instrumental in Barcelona's season since the La Liga restart and scored a brilliant goal against Villarreal over the weekend. The La Masia youngster may not start in the Catalan derby but is sure to feature in the match at some point and will hope to add to his fledgeling Barcelona goal tally.

