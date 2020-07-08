Barcelona Transfer News: Club officials reportedly assure Antoine Griezmann that he will not be sold

According to recent reports from the French media, Antoine Griezmann is likely to stay at Barcelona next season.

The French striker scored a wonder goal at Villarreal and has reportedly been getting along with his Barcelona teammates.

Antoine Griezmann has had a difficult time at Barcelona

According to a report from French magazine L'Equipe, Barcelona has assured Antoine Griezmann that he remains in the club's plans for the foreseeable future. Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona but the Catalans are intent on making the most of their big-money signing.

Antoine Griezmann has had a difficult start to life at Barcelona and is still in the process of fitting in at the club. The French striker found himself in the eye of a massive storm last week after he was benched in Barcelona's fixture against his former club Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Greizmann moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a massive fee of €120 million last summer. The French striker has shown glimpses of his unquestionable talent but is still in the process of fitting into the side.

Barcelona is currently looking for another striker to fill the boots of the ageing Luis Suarez and Griezmann's future at the club continues to remain uncertain.

Antoine Griezmann set to continue his stay in Barcelona

Griezmann was excellent against Villarreal

Earlier today, the French media reported that Antoine Griezmann's performance against Villarreal has convinced Quique Setien and Barcelona's officials that the French star can succeed at the club.

Griezmann has found it difficult to fit into the Barcelona side since the La Liga restart. The striker was benched in favour of Luis Suarez in crucial fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo and was reportedly intent on leaving Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

Griezmann's omission from the starting eleven that faced Atletico Madrid caused chaos in Spanish media circles. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone also expressed shock at Barcelona's decision to field the striker only in stoppage-time.

Earlier this month, the French media also claimed that Barcelona was negotiating a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain that would involve Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann. Barcelona has been chasing after Neymar's signature for well over a year and will have to find the funds to make the transfer materialise.

Barcelona's front three exploded into life against Villarreal over the weekend and Antoine Griezmann was at the heart of every imaginative piece of play that Barcelona managed against the Yellow Submarines.

The French striker had an immediate impact and forced an own goal in the opening stages of the game to hand Barcelona the lead. Griezmann got on to the scoresheet himself after linking up with Lionel Messi and scoring a breathtaking chip that left Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo stunned.

Griezmann scored an excellent goal for Barcelona

Griezmann's underwhelming performances after the La Liga restart saw Spain's rumour mill filled with stories about the Frenchman's impending departure from the club. Barcelona reportedly considered to use the striker as a bargaining chip and Griezmann was set to leave after his first season at the club.

The talented striker's performance against Villarreal, however, has swayed public opinion at Barcelona in his favour and has bought him some valuable time at the club.

