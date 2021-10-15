5 players who could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world at the moment. The Egyptian has entered the season in red-hot form,, bagging nine goals and three assists in nine games across competitions. He has led the Reds in their charge for silverware once again.

However, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Liverpool to start preparing for life without the prolific winger. Mohamed Salah isn't getting any younger. He is already 29, and has less than two years left on his contract.

Goal @goal Mohamed Salah is the greatest African footballer of all time, according to Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny 🇪🇬👑 Mohamed Salah is the greatest African footballer of all time, according to Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/p89bWuTcCS

Besides, having won both the Champions League and Premier League titles with the Reds, the Egyptian could be tempted to take on a new challenge elsewhere. He is unlikely to have a dearth of suitors, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested in his services.

The Reds certainly won't be short of options in case they wish to prepare for life without Salah. Should they decide to sign a replacement for the 29-year-old anytime soon, they should be looking at the five names mentioned below.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

The attacker has apparently reached the end of the road in Paris.

It is an open secret that Kylian Mbappe is trying to force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker is determined to end his association with the Ligue 1 giants very soon. That means Liverpool could fancy a shot at securing his services, even though Real Madrid currently lead the race f.

The Frenchman would be a decent replacement for Mohamed Salah. His speed, electrifying dribbling skills and eye for goal could render him a huge threat to opposition defenders in the Premier League. He would also be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's fast-paced system at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the most potent finishers in Europe over the last few years. The 22-year-old has bagged 136 goals and 66 assists for PSG in 182 appearances since switching to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017. He has also enjoyed a prolific spell with the French national team, scoring 19 times in 51 appearances.

#4 Domenico Berardi

Berardi could slot in for Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's attack.

One of the best right wingers in Serie A right now, there's no doubt Domenico Berardi has what it takes to shine in Liverpool's attack. The Italian thrives in scoring and assisting goals, making him a decent replacement option for Mohamed Salah.

Berardi bagged 17 goals and eight assists for Torino in 30 Serie A games last season. He's already off to a promising start this term. Berardi has a return of three goals and one assist to his name in five games in the Italian top flight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav