5 players who could replace Timo Werner at Chelsea

Since his €53million transfer from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in 2020, Timo Werner has struggled to get going in England. He has had his moments, of course, but they have been few and far between. The Blues have not been able to depend on the player in crucial encounters and many believe his time at Stamford Bridge is all but up.

The German forward has featured in 11 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, registering only a single goal and an assist. The return is far from impressive for a player of his caliber.

Unless he turns his fortunes around for good, a transfer looks imminent, and below are the five names that could come in his place.

Not all of them are like-for-like replacements, but they could do the Blues a world of good in the coming seasons.

Here are five players who could replace Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

When Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund €105 million to sign Ousmane Dembele in the summer of 2017, many backed him to become the next big thing in Europe.

But over the next four-and-a-half years, injuries, inconsistent performances and off-field issues have reduced him to a shell of his former self.

With Dembele’s contract running out in the summer, Barcelona were desperate to either tie him down to a new deal or sell him in January.

The Frenchman refused to budge either way and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive It was actually Barcelona who tried to offload Ousmane Dembélé onto PSG. The French club have no plans to sign anyone this month.



Dembélé prefers a move to England as the next step in his career. Chelsea are the favourites.



(Source: @lequipe)

Chelsea were linked with a loan deal for Dembele in January, but the move somehow fell through.

Thomas Tuchel is particularly fond of the former Borussia Dortmund man, having previously signed him for the German club from Rennes in 2016. As a result, the Blues could once again try and lure Dembele to Stamford Bridge next summer.

If Tuchel can work his magic and restore the Frenchman's confidence, Chelsea could have a winner on their hands.

#4 Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v SS Lazio - Serie A

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez could be Timo Werner’s ideal replacement at Chelsea. The Argentine striker possesses close control, knows how to score spectacularly, and loves to combine with his teammates. The fact that he also shares a rather fruitful relationship with Romelu Lukaku will not hurt the Blues’ case.

Lukaku and Martinez fed off one another to lead Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, ending Juventus’ nine-season title-winning streak.

The Nerazzurri had trouble adjusting to life without Lukaku at the start of the season. Fortunately for them, Martinez has more than stepped up to the task in the Belgian's absence.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Lukaku to Sky Sport: "I miss Lautaro Martinez, I could die on the pitch for him since day one I met him". "Lautaro Martinez coming here with me at Chelsea in the future? No... Lautaro, you can stay in Milan, I'll be back there (laughs)".

The Argentina international’s 11 Serie A goals have not only helped Inter’s case but have also made Martinez one of the hottest strikers in Europe.

The Premier League outfit are reportedly keeping tabs on the player and could pounce if an opportunity presents itself in the summer.

