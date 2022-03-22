5 players who could return to Real Madrid in the future

Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in football history.

With a massive 13 UEFA Champions League titles to their name, it goes without saying that the Galacticos are considered one of the most successful clubs in European football history.

Los Blancos have built a reputation for being ruthless over the years and boast an aura that is unparalleled on the football scene. The club has the ability to attract the world's best players and has always challenged for all of football's top prizes on a consistent basis.

Let's take a look at the five players who could return to Real Madrid in the future.

#5. Sergio Ramos | Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de Espana Final

Sergio Ramos is considered to be one of Real Madrid's legends of the modern era.

Ramos signed for Madrid in 2005 and went on to spend 16 years in the Spanish capital. He has enjoyed great success with the club and is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time.

Ramos won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey awards and four Supercopa de Espanas during his time with Madrid. His most memorable achievement was winning the UEFA Champions League four times in a span of just five years.

Ramos left Real Madrid last year and went on to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. His move has not particularly worked out, as Ramos has made just four appearances for the club and his season has been plagued with injuries.

#4. Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide legend of world football.

The Portuguese will go down in history as one of the best to ever play the game. He has enjoyed widespread success across England, Spain and Italy and continues to perform at an extremely high level despite his age.

Ronaldo created history with Real Madrid. Signed for a reported £80 million in 2019, Ronaldo went on to score a mammoth 450 goals in just 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

He won two La Liga titles and a stunning four UEFA Champions League trophies during his time with Madrid. Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018 and spent three years with Juventus before re-signing for Manchester United last year.

With United's hopes for Champions League football next season looking bleak, it looks increasingly likely that Ronaldo may leave the club.

#3. Martin Odegaard | Arsenal

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Martin Odegaard is developing into a world-class footballer at Arsenal.

Odegaard was a Real Madrid player until last year, when Arsenal signed the Norwegian midfielder for a reported €35 million. Odegaard had previously spent a season on loan with Arsenal and it is fair to say that he left his mark on the club and their fans.

Odegaard returned to Arsenal this season on a permanent deal and has picked up from where he left off. An extremely polished footballer, Odegaard has been extremely impressive with his performances over the course of the season.

He is thriving under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta and looks set to become one of the Premier League's standout players. Considering his high ceiling, Madrid could look to capitalize on the situation and re-sign the 23-year-old.

#2. Sergio Reguilon | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League

Sergio Reguilon has emerged as one of Tottenham Hotspur's most reliable players this season.

Reguilon came up through Real Madrid's youth academy and spent about two years as a full-time player. He was sent on loan to Sevilla in 2019 and went on to sign for Spurs in 2020.

Reguilon has truly come into his own at Tottenham. He is Antonio Conte's preferred left-back and almost always starts every game. Reguilon is adept at carrying the ball on the left wing and making inch-perfect crosses.

Madrid made sure to insert a buy-back clause in the sale, meaning they can re-sign Reguilon for a reported £27.5 million.

#1. Achraf Hakimi | Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi is a player that Real Madrid may regret selling.

Hakimi came up through Real Madrid's academy and went on to make about nine appearances for the senior team. He spent two years on loan with Borussia Dortmund and established himself as one of the best young right-backs in the world.

Hakimi's performances for Dortmund turned many heads his way, with Hakimi ultimately joining Inter Milan in 2020 for a reported €40 million. Known for his quick feet and explosive pace, Hakimi is considered by many to be one of the best wingbacks in the world.

Hakimi signed for Paris Saint-Germain last year for a reported €60 million and has recently been linked with a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Considering he is still only 23, re-signing Hakimi will be an expensive transfer for the Galacticos.

