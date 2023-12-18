5 players who are running out of time to prove themselves in the Premier League

In the unforgiving arena of the Premier League, some players find themselves running out of time to establish their credentials and prove their worth. The ticking clock of scrutiny runs out due to a multitude of factors, with underperformance being a significant contributor.

In the relentless pursuit of success, players must consistently deliver results and showcase their abilities on the grand stage. Additionally, opportunities to shine on loan spells come with a diminishing timeline with each passing gameweek.

The accelerated pace of football demands instant impact, leaving little room for players to gradually find their footing.

In this high-stakes environment, the window for players to make their mark is fleeting. Those unable to seize the moment may find themselves relegated to the fringes with their time to prove themselves in the Premier League slipping away.

Now, let's take a look at five such players in the English top flight this season.

#5 Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Noni Madueke joined Chelsea in January 2023 but has since struggled for playing time. Despite several of the Blues' forwards underperforming in the first half of the 2023-24 season, Madueke continues to be overlooked.

The 21-year-old's relationship with Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly deteriorated in recent weeks. Chelsea are in desperate need of an out-and-out striker who can find the back of the net regularly.

For that, they'll need to furnish funds from sales and Madueke seems like the top candidate to be selected to depart the club. He has made a total of just eight appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, scoring just one goal.

If Madueke envisions a future at Chelsea, he'll need to take the next opportunity that comes his way by the scruff of its neck.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe was one of the few bright sparks in Arsenal's 21-22 Premier League campaign. He scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 33 league appearances and endeared himself to the fans with his incredible work rate and exquisite technical qualities.

However, Smith Rowe has subsequently struggled to stay fit and is currently on the periphery at the Emirates. He made just 15 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 season. This term, he has managed to turn out a total of 10 times across all competitions for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old will know that Arsenal have plenty of quality in their ranks as well as the funds to bolster the squad next summer. He will need to get his act together or Arsenal will move him on before long.

#3 Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United)

There are certain admirable qualities to Sofyan Amrabat's game. He is a decent passer of the ball and works tirelessly for his side. But the folly is that he looks to be forced into making all that effort due to his own shortcomings.

Amrabat has so far struggled at the base of Manchester United's midfield. He has proven to be largely unreliable during quick defensive transitions particularly when he is deployed as a lone holding midfielder.

The Morocco international's lack of pace and positional awareness have cost Manchester United dearly in recent times.

He is on loan for the season from Fiorentina and Amrabat needs to turn things around quickly if United are to even consider signing him permanently. Casemiro is close to returning and Kobbie Mainoo has been mighty impressive in the limited appearances he has got so far. So the clock is ticking for Amrabat.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for €80 million. Has he justified that price tag yet? Not really. He was expected to face some teething issues in his debut campaign in the Premier League and he did.

The Uruguay international scored nine goals and provided three assists in 29 league appearances last term. The 24-year-old got off to a decent start to the 2023-24 season. However, he hit a slump in November and hasn't recovered since.

In his last seven Premier League appearances, Nunez has not scored a single goal. Patience is in short supply in the high-stakes environment of the Premier League. What's more concerning is that Nunez seems to always scuff half-chances and his finishing has been awful of late.

#1 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Chelsea shelled out a whopping €70 million to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian winger, his time at Stamford Bridge has now become the subject of much ridicule.

Mudryk has not even come close to justifying his price tag, scoring just two goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far since joining the club. It won't be long before Chelsea decide to cut their losses and sell him while they can still recoup a large portion of his transfer fee.

Mudryk will need to turn things around quickly if he wants to have a long future in West London.