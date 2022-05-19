5 players to score the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen goals galore on a very regular basis. It is certainly the collective effort of the teams that helps the cause, but a lot of it comes down to individual brilliance at times.

Scoring a hat-trick in England's top-tier league itself is an achievement given its competitive nature. It certainly speaks volumes of the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo when he recently scored a hat-trick against Norwich City at the age of 37.

The Premier League has seen some quick hat-tricks

A goal in the early phase of the game is always helpful for any team. It not only rattles the opposition's approach but also sets a positive tone for the goal-scoring team.

Some individual performances have seen players score hat-tricks early in the game to help their respective clubs. Here, we take a look at the footballers who have scored the quickest hat-tricks in the Premier League.

#5 Ian Marshall (27 minutes)

Muzzy Izzet, Emile Heskey, Ian Marshall and Matt Elliott of Leicester City

Ian Marshall played for Leicester City for four seasons. One of his most memorable moments with the Foxes came against Derby in early 1997.

After trailing by a goal, Marshall stepped up to equalize with a stunning volley. He then capitalized on a goal-keeping error to give Leicester the lead and scored again to complete his hat-trick within 27 minutes of the game.

The match ended in a 4-2 win for the Foxes, with Marshall playing a key role. Interestingly, the Englishman had scored just twice before the match that season.

#4 Jermaine Pennant (26 minutes)

Jermaine Pennant against Manchester United's Bojan Djordjic

Jermaine Pennant has played for a number of English clubs in his footballing career. Not many are aware that he once used to play for Arsenal but was out on loan for the majority of his six-season tenure.

Pennant, then at the age of 20, made his Premier League debut in May 2003 against Southampton. Both him and Roberto Pires scored twice within 23 minutes of the game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Arsenal beat Southampton 6-1, with Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant both scoring hat-tricks. It was the first time two players had scored a hat-trick in the same Premier League match. Hatful. #OptaPLSeasons 2 - Arsenal beat Southampton 6-1, with Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant both scoring hat-tricks. It was the first time two players had scored a hat-trick in the same Premier League match. Hatful. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/2gO64VmpTh

The Englishman then went on to complete three minutes later to score a 26-minute hat-trick on his debut. The match ended with a 6-1 win for the Gunners, with Pires going on to complete his hat-trick as well.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (24 minutes)

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

There are very few players in the Premier League right now who can dictate the tempo of the game as well as Kevin De Bruyne does. The Belgian midfielder, with his incisive passing and terrific vision, has truly been a delight to watch.

Manchester City's recent outing saw them face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on May 11. It was a must-win match for the Citizens and De Bruyne did not fail them.

The Belgian scored an early goal but Wolves soon managed to equalize. This didn't stop the Belgian as he went on to score three more goals to register a 5-1 victory for City. In the process, he completed his hat-trick within 24 minutes of the game, with all three goals scored using his weaker left foot.

#2 Dwight Yorke (22 minutes)

Dwight Yorke for Man Utd v Arsenal

The beginning of the 21st century saw both Manchester United and Arsenal dominate the Premier League. Seldom it happened that either team managed to beat the other by a huge margin.

That being said, no one expected United to beat Arsenal 6-1 in February 2001. The fixture at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils run riot in front of Arsenal's goal. Dwight Yorke scored within just two minutes of the game.

Manchester United @ManUtd It took Dwight Yorke just 22 minutes to fire a hat-trick in #mufc 's 6-1 win over Arsenal in 2001. vine.co/v/eKjtlPM05di It took Dwight Yorke just 22 minutes to fire a hat-trick in #mufc's 6-1 win over Arsenal in 2001. vine.co/v/eKjtlPM05di

The Gunners did equalize in the 14th minute but Yorke restored the lead three minutes later. Within 22 minutes, the Trinidad and Tobago striker completed his hat-trick. United's thumping win saw them steer 16 points clear of Arsenal, which eventually helped them seal the title win.

#1 Sadio Mane (16 minutes)

Southampton v Aston Villa - Premier League

Sadio Mane was signed by Southampton in the 2014-15 season from Red Bull Salzburg. The Senegalese forward had an instant impact with the Saints as he scored 10 goals in his debut season in England.

Before the end of the 2014-15 season, Southampton traveled to Aston Villa in May. With his amazing dribbling skills and direct play, Mane provided a performance to remember against Villa.

He went on to score a hat-trick within just 16 minutes of the game, a feat yet to be beaten in the Premier League. It took Mane just two minutes and 56 seconds to complete his hat-trick. His first goal was a scrappy one, followed by a goal displaying his shear pace.

Mane's third goal was a stunner from 20-yards out, showcasing his amazing shooting abilities. The Senegalese has been one of the most consistent players since his arrival in England.

