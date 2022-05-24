5 players to score the most league goals against Barcelona in the 21st century

Barcelona is a massive club with its rich history and enormous success in both Spain and Europe. Despite their struggles lately, they remain a team of the highest stature.

Young footballers have grown up aspiring to play for Barcelona in the future. For many of them, it is a dream that has come true.

Scoring against Barcelona hasn't been easy

With Barcelona being a superpower in the game, they have possessed some quality defenders time and again. It has been a huge task to score against them, especially in La Liga.

That being said, many players have been successful in scoring goals against the Blaugrana in the 21st century. We take a look at the footballers who have scored the highest number of goals against the Catalan club this century.

#5 Fernando Torres (8 goals)

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Coming through the ranks at Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres knew the club in and out. After being promoted to the senior team in 2002, the Spaniard went on to score 76 goals in five seasons for the Indians.

Torres then went on to join Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan before returning to Madrid for a second spell. The second stint wasn't very productive but it still involved Torres scoring 27 goals for Atletico.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | The last time Atlético Madrid beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou was February 5, 2006.



Fernando Torres was 21 years old and scored a brace helping Atleti win 3-1. | The last time Atlético Madrid beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou was February 5, 2006.Fernando Torres was 21 years old and scored a brace helping Atleti win 3-1. 📊| The last time Atlético Madrid beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou was February 5, 2006. Fernando Torres was 21 years old and scored a brace helping Atleti win 3-1. https://t.co/Fb5qTGMaUy

Out of his 103 La Liga goals, the Spanish striker has scored eight goals against Barcelona. When on song, Torres was a very difficult player to contain.

#4 Raul Tamudo (8 goals)

Espanyol V Deportivo La Coruna

Raul Tamudo is a familiar name in La Liga, having made more than 400 league appearances. He played the majority of his club career with Espanyol, coming through the ranks at the Spanish club.

The Spanish striker captained Espanyol for more than a decade and remains their all-time top goal-scorer with 140 goals. At the end of his career, Raul Tamudo also went on to play for Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ @LaLigaLowdown



Raúl Tamudo scored an 89th minute equaliser for Espanyol at Camp Nou to deny Barcelona top spot in Matchday 37...and ultimately the title!



This derby game is known as El Tamudazo



Fabio Capello's men went on to win LaLiga on head-to-head



#LLL

🧡 🗓 ON THIS DAY, 2007Raúl Tamudo scored an 89th minute equaliser for Espanyol at Camp Nou to deny Barcelona top spot in Matchday 37...and ultimately the title!This derby game is known as El TamudazoFabio Capello's men went on to win LaLiga on head-to-head 🗓 ON THIS DAY, 2007Raúl Tamudo scored an 89th minute equaliser for Espanyol at Camp Nou to deny Barcelona top spot in Matchday 37...and ultimately the title!This derby game is known as El Tamudazo 💥Fabio Capello's men went on to win LaLiga on head-to-head 🏆#LLL🧡🇪🇦⚽️ https://t.co/UwGR7xj8DH

The former Espanyol striker has scored 146 La Liga goals in the 17 seasons he played in Spain. Out of them, eight goals came against Barcelona, the majority of which came while playing for Espanyol.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (8 goals )

Cristiano Ronaldo always looked forward to facing Los Blancos' arch-rivals.

After becoming a major sensation at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in the 2009-10 season. The Portuguese forward went on to become a bigger player with Los Blancos.

He scored goals for fun at Madrid, destroying the opposition with some sensational attacking gameplay. Ronaldo has scored 311 La Liga goals in just 292 appearances over nine seasons.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes No player has scored more goals against Barcelona than Cristiano Ronaldo (20) No player has scored more goals against Barcelona than Cristiano Ronaldo (20) 🐐 https://t.co/ftfOJSS1BS

Averaging 1.12 goals per game itself speaks volumes of how dangerous the Portuguese was in La Liga.

During his time with Real Madrid, Ronaldo had an intense rivalry with Barcelona and Lionel Messi given the dynamics of El Clasico. He has scored eight times against the Catalan club in league matches between the two clubs.

#2 Diego Forlan (10 goals)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Another former Manchester United forward on this list is Diego Forlan. Like Ronaldo, the Uruguayan striker left the Red Devils to play football in Spain.

He joined Villarreal in the 2004-05 season. With his amazing technique and fabulous goal-scoring abilities, Forlan was lethal in front of goal. With the Yellow Submarine, he scored 53 goals in just 106 La Liga matches.

OptaJose @OptaJose



#OptaLaLigaseasons 3 - In May 2005, @Eng_Villarreal striker Diego Forlán became the first and only player to score a @LaLigaEN hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the 21st century. Climax. 3 - In May 2005, @Eng_Villarreal striker Diego Forlán became the first and only player to score a @LaLigaEN hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the 21st century. Climax. #OptaLaLigaseasons https://t.co/xwojW89Ps5

His impressive form tempted Atletico Madrid to sign him in the 2007-08 season. With them, Forlan only got better and went on to score 74 goals over four seasons, scoring the highest number of goals (32) in the 2008-09 season.

In his seven seasons in Spain, the Uruguayan has scored 127 goals in 240 appearances. Out of them, he went on to score 10 goals against Barcelona. Forlan registered a hat-trick against the Catalan club in the 2004-05 season, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou.

#1 Iago Aspas (10 goals)

Aspas has found it easy to score against the Spanish giants.

Coming through the ranks at Celta Vigo, Iago Aspas made his top-flight debut in 2012. After completing an entire season with the senior team, Aspas earned a move to Liverpool.

Unfortunately, the move didn't turn out to be a good one for his career. After a short stint with the Reds and a loan spell with Sevilla, Aspas rejoined Celta Vigo in the 2015-16 season.

Since then, the Spaniard has been with the Sky Blues, proving to be a massive asset in attack. To date, Aspas has scored 133 La Liga goals in 284 appearances. Out of them, 10 goals have come against Barcelona, the most by any player against the Catalan club.

