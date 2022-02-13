5 players who have scored most away goals in Europe this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season has been full of goals and the best attackers in Europe have stepped up to the plate when their teams have needed them the most.Scoring away from home remains a bigger challenge for the top marksmen of the game despite the familiarity bred by the modern game.

Most teams historically defend better at home. This makes it all the harder for a striker to open up the opposition backline, especially with most of the fans cheering and supporting the home team. Yet, some players have been able to defy all the odds and find the net on a regular basis away from home.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 players that have scored the most away goals in Europe's Top 5 leagues this season. (2021-22)

#5 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Patrik Schick has quickly become one of the best strikers in Europe's Top 5 leagues over the last couple of seasons. The striker performed well during his loan spell at RB Leipzig and has since been great at Bayer Leverkusen.

An all-round centre-forward, Schick can drop deep and facilitate play while he is also good in the penalty box.

Moreover, after they finished 6th in the league last year, the Czech Republic ace has done well to get his side 3rd halfway through the current campaign. The striker has so far contributed to 33% of his club's goals, finding the net 19 times. But what is even more commendable is that 8 of them have been away from home in crucial ties.

At 26, Schick could become one of the best in the Bundesliga if he continues to score at his own free will against every single team.

#4 Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr has taken his game to the next level in the last two seasons at Real Madrid. The Brazilian international has developed into a quality dribbler on the ball and his finishing has gotten far better since he first arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu.

GOAL @goal



21 Games

12 Goals

7 Assists Vinicius Jr this season is a man on a mission21 Games12 Goals7 Assists Vinicius Jr this season is a man on a mission 🔥21 Games12 Goals7 Assists https://t.co/jsSdvpBMXY

The 21-year-old ace is lightning fast and has the technical ability to beat most defenders in La Liga. With Eden Hazard continuing to struggle with injuries, Vinicius has cemented a spot for himself in the starting lineup and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

He has also struck a good strike partnership with Karim Benzema, with both players increasing each other's effectiveness in the final third. Vinicius has bagged 12 league goals this season but he has been a really handy player away from home, as evident from his 8 strikes.

A real talent for the future, Vinicius is one of the most sought-after attackers in world football at the moment.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury