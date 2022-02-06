5 players who have scored the most goals against Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and Europe. One of only four teams to have won at least three Premier League titles, the Gunners have been a dominant force for large swathes of the last two decades.

Mikel Arteta's men are without European football this season for the first time in more than two decades. However, they are on course to return to continental competition next season, despite having a largely youthful squad.

Considering the club's history and pedigree, many world-class players have played for the Gunners over the years. However, Arsenal have never been known for having the stingiest of defenses. That explains why many opposition players, especially goalscorers, have had consistent success against them.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscorers across competitions against the Gunners.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless specified otherwise.

#5 Harry Kane - 11 goals

Harry Kane is a prolific goalscorer.

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific active goalscorers in the English top flight at the moment. With 171 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, he is on course to break Sergio Aguero (184)'s record for most Premier League goals for a single club.

The 28-year-old striker has scored nearly 250 goals for Tottenham. 11 of those strikes (in 16 games across competitions) have come against their north London rivals Arsenal. Interestingly, Spurs have lost only one of their 10 games when Kane has scored against the Gunners.

Remember when Harry Kane did this against Arsenal? Remember when Harry Kane did this against Arsenal? 🎯https://t.co/SBLpJDvMFI

The striker drew a blank in Spurs' 3-1 defeat to the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

#4 Sergio Aguero - 11 goals

Sergio Aguero scored a lot of goals against the Gunners.

Sergio Aguero is one of the most lethal goalscorers to have graced the game in the last two decades.

The recently retired Manchester City legend scored 260 goals for the five-time Premier League winners. That includes 11 strikes against the Gunners in three different competitions.

One of Aguero's record 12 Premier League hat-tricks came against Arsenal in 2018-19 season.

After joining Barcelona last summer, the Copa America 2021 winner was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, forcing him to retire from the game.

Note: Mark Hughes, Teddy Sheringham and Jamie Vardy have also scored 11 times against the Gunners.

