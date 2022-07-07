5 players who have scored the most goals for Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is a legend of the game who has been extremely successful both as a player and as a manager. He is the most decorated manager in the history of the UEFA Champions League, having won the title four times as a coach.

Don Carlo, as he is lovingly called, has coached some of the best clubs in Europe. He has been in charge of teams like Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Ancelotti is currently in his second spell at Real Madrid. He did a stellar job in his first season back at the Santiago Bernabeu, guiding Los Blancos to the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2021-22 season.

The Italian coach has had the privilege of coaching some of the best strikers of the modern era. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most goals for Carlo Ancelotti.

#5 Karim Benzema - 90 goals

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has played 144 games under Ancelotti at Real Madrid across two spells. The Italian manager was in charge of Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015 and they won one Champions League and one Copa del Rey during that stint.

Benzema was playing a supporting role to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale at the time. But in Ancelotti's second spell as Real Madrid coach, Benzema has been the main man. He was in spectacular form in the 2021-22 season.

Benzema has scored a total of 90 goals for Ancelotti in his career so far and is certain to add plenty more in the coming seasons.

#4 Kaka - 95 goals

AC Milan v Hamburg SV - Friendly Match

Kaka is one of the greatest attacking midfielders of the modern era. He was an absolute phenomenon during his extremely successful spell at AC Milan under Carlo Ancelotti. He was a quick, athletic and extremely talented gifted midfielder who terrorized defenders during his prime.

Kaka and Ancelotti won one Champions League title, one Serie A title, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Supercoppa Italiana and one UEFA Super Cup together. Kaka netted 95 times in 270 appearances for AC Milan under Ancelotti.

In an interview with Sky Sports in 2020, Kaka hailed Ancelotti as the best coach he has played under. He said:

"Every coach that I had in my career, I learned something from them. Everyone you work with can teach you something, whether it is tactically, technically or just something personal. But Carlo was the best one for me because he brought the very best out of me."

#3 Andriy Shevchenko - 103 goals

AC Milan v PSV Eindhoven

Andriy Shevchenko was one of AC Milan's main goalscoring outlets during Ancelotti's early and successful years as their manager. The Ukrainian striker won the Serie A title, the Champions League title, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana together.

He was also part of the Italian coach's AC Milan side that fell to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2004-05 season. Shevchenko has made 219 appearances under Ancelotti and has scored 103 goals.

In an interview with Sky Sports in 2003, Shevchenko spoke highly of Ancelotti. He said:

"He is a person able to take responsibilities, who talks with everyone, who listens to everyone, but at the end he decides alone."

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 112 goals

SD Eibar v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid for two years and the duo won the 2013-14 Champions League title together. Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer that Ancelotti has coached over the years.

His goalscoring rate under Ancelotti is the stuff of legends. Ronaldo scored a whopping 112 goals in 101 appearances for Real Madrid while Ancelotti was the coach. The legendary Portuguese forward won the Ballon d'Or in 2013 and 2014 when the Italian coach was in charge of Real Madrid.

Ronaldo absolutely adores Ancelotti and was extremely disappointed when the latter was sacked as Real Madrid manager in 2015. In an interview with Marca later that year, Ronaldo expressed his desire to work with his former coach again and described him as a 'big teddy bear'. He said:

"He's like a big teddy bear, he's really sensitive and is a great guy. He would speak with us every day, but not just with me, with all of the players. He had great fun with us. He's a great person and my only wish is that every player gets the chance to work with him because he's such a great guy and a fantastic coach."

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo under Carlo Ancelotti:



• 101 games played.

• 112 goals scored.

• 47 assists.

• 54.9 minutes per goal contribution.



Incredible... Cristiano Ronaldo under Carlo Ancelotti:• 101 games played.• 112 goals scored.• 47 assists.• 54.9 minutes per goal contribution.Incredible... https://t.co/gZTz8Kk8sV

#1 Filippo Inzaghi - 161 goals

AC Milan Training & Press Conference

Filippo Inzaghi had stints at Parma, Atalanta and Juventus before joining AC Milan in 2001. He went on to become theif main striker for 11 years and had a very successful stint with the Rossoneri.

Inzaghi featured in 332 games under Carlo Ancelotti and netted 161 goals during that time. The Italian holds the record for most hat-tricks scored in Serie A with 10 to his name.

In eight seasons at AC Milan under Ancelotti, Inzaghi won two Champions League titles, one Serie A title, two UEFA Super Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and one Coppa Italia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far