5 players who have scored the most goals in Champions League for English clubs

Winning the Champions League is a daunting task and it surely hasn't come easy for English clubs this century. Teams from England have managed to win the competition only five times in the 21st century so far.

That being said, players from English clubs have done significantly well in the tournament. While some have been rewarded with the trophy, others have been unfortunate not to win it.

The Champions League has always had elite goal-scorers

In the history of the competition, goals have come on a regular basis for English clubs. Surprisingly, it is the foreign players who have been more productive for them in front of goal.

Many of these footballers have been phenomenal for their respective English clubs. They have achieved plenty with them and their contribution to the club remains invaluable to date. Without further ado, let's take a look at these top players who have scored the most goals for the English clubs in this prestigious tournament.

Note: Goals in qualifying fixtures are not included

#5 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been in terrific form this season

Mohamed Salah is arguably one of the best players in the world right now. The Egyptian has been in phenomenal form this season with his productive output in front of goal.

With already eight goals in the competition in just 7 matches this season, the Liverpool superstar has been difficult to contain. Salah has enjoyed a good spell in the tournament in the five seasons he has been with the Reds.

In terms of goals, his best has to be the 2017-18 in which he managed to score 10 times in 13 appearances. Unfortunately, Liverpool lost in the final that season but were able to win it the following season. Mohamed Salah has so far scored 33 goals in 50 matches for the Reds and is surely going to add more given the form he is in.

#4 Thierry Henry (35)

Thierry Henry has legendary status at Arsenal

The Arsenal legend was unfortunate not to win the Champions League with the London club. Thierry Henry was successful in winning the competition when he played for Barcelona.

At Arsenal, despite not winning it, the Frenchman was quite an effective outlet in front of goal. In his 77 appearacnes in the tournament for the Gunners, Henry scored 35 goals.

To date, the French striker holds the record for the most Champions League goals by an Arsenal player. Using his clinical finishing and amazing composure, Henry surely made it worth having witnessed him play.

