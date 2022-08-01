5 players who have scored the most goals in finals

Goals win you games and that's why scoring goals is the most important part of football. That's probably the reason why most of the biggest stars in the world of football have been strikers or forwards. They're the ones who end up stealing the limelight even though it takes a team of 11 to come together and win games.

At the highest level of the sport, scoring goals in itself is a huge thing. But scoring goals when your team needs you the most or coming up clutch in crunch situations truly defines the greatness of players.

A cup final is where things get really intense because a lot is at stake and at the end of the game, it's either euphoria or heartbreak. Such situations can cause a lot of pressure, but it's these scenarios that separate the best from the rest.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most goals in finals.

#5 Romario - 19 goals

Romario in action for Brazil in the 1994 World Cup final

Romario de Souza Faria is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He is one of the all-time top goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game, having found the back of the net 755 times in his senior career.

Romario was Brazil's main man in their 1994 FIFA World Cup triumph, scoring five goals and winning the Golden Boot. The former Barcelona striker was also named the 'FIFA World Player of the Year' in 1994.

Romario is one of the players who has been credited with reinventing the centre-forward position. He liked to drop deep, collect the ball, take defenders on and get past them with his pace and skills before beating the goalkeeper and finding the back of the net.

Romario has scored 19 goals in finals in his senior career and that is one more reason why he is one of the greatest marksmen of all time.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - 20 goals

Manchester United v Rayo Vallecano - Pre-Season Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 813 goals in his career. He is also the leading goalscorer in men's international football (117) and the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (145).

Ronaldo is a great example of a player who thrives under pressure. The Manchester United forward leads from the front in high-pressure scenarios and this is a trait that has propelled him to greatness. The legendary Portuguese forward has scored 20 goals in finals so far in his career.

#3 Neymar Jr. - 21 goals

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Neymar Jr. is one of the superstars of the modern game. Even so, it still feels like he doesn't really get the kind of recognition he really deserves. The Brazilian winger is a modern day great and is one of the most exciting forwards of all time.

Neymar is just four goals away from surpassing Pele to become Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football. He most recently bagged a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 thumping of Nantes in the Trophee des Champions.

Those two goals have taken his goal tally in finals to 21. This goes to show why Neymar is one of the most elite forwards on the planet and also one of the most reliable ones.

#2 Pele - 31 goals

Legendary Pele and World-Renowned New York Cosmos Score a Comeback

Pele is one of the GOATs of the beautiful game. The Brazilian is the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups in the history of football. He is the all-time leading goalscorer for Brazil in men's international football, with 77 goals in 92 games for the Selecao.

He was a global superstar and mesmerized football fans all around the world with his incredible ability and exquisite technique. A two-footed forward, he was as good at playmaking as he was at finding the back of the net.

Pele, widely considered to be one of the icons of the sport, has scored as many as 31 goals in finals in his senior footballing career.

#1 Lionel Messi - 32 goals

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times in his career and has dominated the sport over the last decade and a half. The legendary Argentinian forward is one of the most complete and well-rounded players in the history of the game.

Just like Neymar surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo last night with his brace against Nantes, Messi overtook Pele to sit at the top of the list. The 35-year-old opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophees des Champions final.

Messi has now scored a whopping 32 goals in finals in his career. That's a GOAT level accomplishment without a doubt.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet 🏆🐐 https://t.co/3qt4DQrVkV

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far