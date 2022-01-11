5 players who scored most goals through headers in top five leagues this season (2021-22) 

While the game of football has evolved over the years, a few aspects have and always will remain constant. One of these aspects is the header. There have been some spectacular headed goals in recent times. Cristiano Ronaldo’s insane towering header against Sampdoria in 2019 and Robin van Persie’s bullet against Spain in 2015 are just a few examples.

There aren’t many sights as satisfying as a well-timed and perfectly placed header. Set pieces have always led to goalscoring opportunities, and it is often a header that emerges as the fruitful end product.

Simple in theory but tremendously hard to achieve on the pitch, only a handful of players are able to master the technique. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most number of headed goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 4

We begin with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian has consistently been one of Europe’s top midfielders over the past few seasons. The Serbian’s composure in midfield has been a blessing for Lazio, and manager Maurizio Sarri has also made him captain on a few occasions.

The 6’3 midfielder is a significant threat in the air. Milinkovic-Savic has seven goals in Serie A this season, out of which four have been headers. He also jointly leads the league’s assists chart with seven assists.

Milinkovic-Savic is a tank in midfield and his consistent performances have attracted the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.

Lazio have had a few blips this season and are currently eighth in Serie A. They will rely upon the stars in their squad for a change in fortunes. Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and their talismanic striker Ciro Immobile will be crucial for the remainder of their campaign.

#4 Ciro Immobile - 4

The second Lazio man on this list, Ciro Immobile has also had his fair share of headed goals this season. The Italian has had quite an eventful footballing career but is now a mainstay at Lazio. The 2019-20 European Golden Boot winner is once again finding the back of the net with Biancocelesti.

Immobile has 15 goals and two assists in 17 appearances so far in the Serie A campaign. With four headed goals, he is on par with teammate Milinkovic-Savic. The prolific 31-year-old is the second-highest goalscorer in the league, only one goal behind Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Immobile has been the top scorer thrice in Serie A and is once again in contention for the Paolo Rossi award. The Italian brought his personal goal tally at Lazio to 168 with his latest goal against Inter Milan on Sunday. Immobile recently overtook Silvio Piola as Lazio’s all-time leading scorer.

