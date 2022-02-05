5 players who have scored the most goals against Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in European football. They have won a record 13 UEFA Champions League and 34 La Liga titles, among several others. They are one of three clubs that have never been relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, several fine players have turned up for the club over the years. Los Blancos have traditionally been renowned for their breathtaking attacking football, which means they often concede goals by committing too many men up front.

Many top teams have taken advantage of that. A few players, over the years, have been the bane of Los Blancos, punishing them for their defensive frailties. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals against Real Madrid:

#5 Guillermo Campanal - 15 goals

Guillermo Campanal scored a lot of goals against Real Madrid. The 1945-46 La Liga winner netted all of his strikes against the capital club while playing for Sevilla.

The late centre-forward netted a hat-trick in Sevilla's 5-3 win at Los Blancos in a La Liga game in 1943-44. Overall, Campanal scored 15 goals in 17 games against the Merengues, all in the league.

The three-time Segunda Division top scorer also scored 14 times against Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona.

Note: Juan Arza has also scored 15 goals against Los Blancos.

#4 Silvestre Igoa - 16 goals

Silvestre Igoa was another prolific scorer against Real Madrid. The late centre-forward netted 16 times - all in the league - against the capital club.

The three-time La Liga winner scored all his goals against Madrid while playing for Valencia. That included a hat-trick in his team's 4-4 draw at home against the record La Liga winners in the 1948-49 season. He netted another league hat-trick against Los Blancos, scoring thrice in Valencia's 6-2 win in 1950-51.

Valencia CF @valenciacf



🦇 Pieza clave durante la prodigiosa década de los 40



Conoce la historia de un jugador que hizo mejor a un ataque irrepetible



bit.ly/SilvestreIgoa



#QuédateEnCasa #24HconVCFMedia FLASH #TalDíaComoHoyVCF en 1942... Silvestre Igoa se estrenaba con un doblete🦇 Pieza clave durante la prodigiosa década de los 40Conoce la historia de un jugadorque hizo mejor a un ataque irrepetible FLASH 🔙 #TalDíaComoHoyVCF en 1942... Silvestre Igoa se estrenaba con un doblete 🦇 Pieza clave durante la prodigiosa década de los 40🏆Conoce la historia de un jugador 🔝 que hizo mejor a un ataque irrepetible ⚡👀➡ bit.ly/SilvestreIgoa#QuédateEnCasa #24HconVCFMedia https://t.co/JdfYKKqQlQ

Igoa also found success against Barcelona, scoring nine goals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin