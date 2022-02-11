5 players who have scored the most goals from set-pieces this season (2021-22)

Set-pieces are one of the most effective ways of scoring goals on a football pitch. While a direct goal from a dead-ball situation is very much appreciated, one cannot undermine the importance of a goal scored from an indirect free-kick.

Players like John Terry, Gary Cahill, Nemanja Vidic and Sergio Ramos have proven just how deadly a player can be in set-piece situations. Defenders pose the greatest threat in such scenarios because of their aerial abilities.

Interestingly, a number of top European clubs have struggled with set-pieces this season. Manchester United are one such example. The Red Devils have had more than 100 set-pieces this season but are yet to make them count.

However, some clubs have been able to capitalize on the dead-ball situation. Here, we take a look at the footballers who have been most productive in front of goal during set-pieces.

#5 David Garcia (Osasuna)

All of David Garcia's goals for Osasuna so far this season has come from set-pieces

David Garcia came through the ranks at Osasuna and has been with the club since being promoted to the senior side in 2014. He is capable of playing both as a center-back and as a central midfielder.

The defender has been a regular face for Osasuna over the years. He was vital in their promotion to Spain's top-most division in 2019.

The 27-year-old's tall physique makes him an asset in set-pieces, not only when defending but also when attacking.

Amazingly, the Spaniard has already scored four goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, and all of them have come through dead-ball situations.

#4 Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)

Freiburg star Philipp Lienhart is a dangerous player in set-pieces

Philipp Lienhart was a member of the Real Madrid youth team. He seldom got to play for the senior side and was loaned out to Freiburg in the Bundesliga for the 2017-18 season.

The move was made permanent the following year, and the Austrian has been with the club ever since. The center-back has been able to start regularly for the German club and is progressing well.

The 25-year old's aerial abilities make him an incredibly dangerous player in set-pieces. He has scored four goals in 24 appearances for Freiburg in all competitions, all of which came through set-pieces.

