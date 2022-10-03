5 players who have scored the most hat-tricks in a single Premier League season

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most difficult league to play in because of the caliber of teams and players in the competition.

Scoring goals regularly and with consistency across a few seasons in the English top flight is regarded as a feat that only the best strikers in the world can do. As a result, strikers who play for Premier League clubs are often among the best in the world.

Before the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, players saw scoring hat-tricks as a career-defining feat to be remembered. The legendary duo have made scoring trebles look easy thanks to their insane consistency.

Outside of Messi and Ronaldo, many players still struggle to rack up multiple hat-tricks over the course of a single league season. However, over the last 30 years, many players have achieved this feat in the top five European leagues, including the Premier League.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five players who have scored the most hat-tricks in a single Premier League season.

#5 Thierry Henry - 2 hat-tricks

Thierry Henry is an Arsenal legend and one of the most prolific forwards in English top flight history.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is regarded by many as one of the greatest forwards to feature in the Premier League. The retired Frenchman scored two hat-tricks in a single league season three times in a row.

Henry recorded multiple league hat-tricks for the first time in the 2003-04 season as Arsenal won the title without suffering a single defeat (26 wins and 12 draws). His hat-tricks came in a 4-2 win against Liverpool and a 5-0 win over Leeds United. The Frenchman notably scored four times in the match against Leeds.

He repeated the feat in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons for the Gunners.

Overall, Henry scored 175 Premier League goals in 258 appearances for Arsenal. The Frenchman won the league title twice, in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

#4 Sergio Aguero - 3 hat-tricks

Sergio Aguero is a Manchester City legend and one of the greatest strikers of all-time.

Sergio Aguero enjoyed an extremely successful career at Manchester City. After arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, he established himself as one of the best strikers in world football. The Argentine scored three hat-tricks in two different seasons in the Premier League.

Aguero first achieved multiple hat-tricks in a single season during the 2017-18 campaign. His first hat-trick came in a 6-0 win over Watford and he repeated the feat in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. Aguero then scored four times as his side routed Leicester City 5-1 weeks later.

He scored three hat-tricks in the following season as well, leading Manchester City to the league title at the end of both campaigns.

Overall, Aguero found the back of the net 184 times in 275 league appearances for City, making him the player with the most English top-flight goals for a single club. He also scored the goal that gave the side their first league crown in 2012 and won the title an incredible five times.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN Sergio Aguero's stats for Manchester City are insane Sergio Aguero's stats for Manchester City are insane 🔥 https://t.co/hZwCEvpKaH

#3 Erling Haaland - 3 hat-tricks

Erling Haaland has stamped his authority just a few months after arriving in England.

When Manchester City signed Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, many football fans predicted a successful time at the club for the youngster.

The Norwegian star has not failed to live up to the hype, and has scored three hat-tricks in only eight Premier League appearances for the club.

Haaland scored his first hat-trick for the Citizens in their 4-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace. His second treble came in his side's 6-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest.

The serial goalscorer saved his third treble for the biggest game of his City career so far as he netted thrice in a 6-3 derby win over Manchester United. Haaland also laid out two assists for Phil Foden, who also scored a hat-trick, in the match against the Red Devils.

B/R Football @brfootball



vs. Crystal Palace

vs. Nottingham Forest

vs. Manchester United



Hat trick of hat tricks Erling Haaland's last three Premier League home games:vs. Crystal Palacevs. Nottingham Forestvs. Manchester UnitedHat trick of hat tricks Erling Haaland's last three Premier League home games:⚽⚽⚽ vs. Crystal Palace⚽⚽⚽ vs. Nottingham Forest⚽⚽⚽ vs. Manchester United Hat trick of hat tricks 🎩 https://t.co/e8UW6NCbY8

Haaland has now scored 14 league goals for Manchester City after only eight matches. He holds the record for being the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in the history of the competition. The Norwegian is also the first player to score three consecutive Premier League hat-tricks at home.

Haaland is well on course to break the competition's scoring record held by Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 times for Liverpool in the 2017-18 season.

#2 Harry Kane - 4 hat-tricks

Harry Kane is already one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all-time.

Harry Kane is one of the finest goalscorers in the history of the English Premier League thanks to his exploits in attack with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane scored four hat-tricks for his club in the 2016-17 league season.

All four of his trebles for Spurs during that campaign notably came after the halfway point of the season. His first two came in 4-0 wins over West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, respectively.

Kane then scored four goals in the penultimate match of the season against Leicester City before adding another hat-trick on the final day against Hull City.

Overall, the England skipper has scored 190 goals in 290 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Kane has won the league's Golden Boot three times in his career to date and is second in this season's scoring charts with seven goals.

#1 Alan Shearer - 5 hat-tricks

Alan Shearer is statistically the greatest goalscorer to grace the Premier League.

Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers legend Alan Shearer is arguably the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Among his numerous scoring records, Shearer holds the laurel of having scored the most hat-tricks in a single English top-flight season. The striker scored five trebles for Blackburn in the 1995-96 season.

Shearer scored his first hat-trick of the season against Coventry City before scoring his second and third against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. The Englishman scored two more trebles before the end of the season against Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Overall, Shearer scored 260 league goals and won the Golden Boot three times. He recorded a total of 11 hat-tricks over the course of his Premier League career and won the league title once.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far