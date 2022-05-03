5 players who have scored the most left-footed goals in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season is drawing to an end and it has been quite a scintillating campaign for several individuals. Goals have been scored matchday-after-matchday and some strikers have made their strikes count when it has really mattered.

Right-footed attackers have dominated the Premier League over the last three decades or so. However, left-footed players have perhaps been the more efficient players this season.

Left-footed stars are the main men for their respective Premier League teams

Left-footed players have been mainly the creative hub of the team over the last two decades. Players like Ryan Giggs, David Silva and Mesut Ozil depict the same. But this season, finishing with one's left foot has been the norm for one reason or another.

On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most left-footed goals in the Premier League this season. (2021-22)

#5 Raphinha- 10

Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Premier League

Raphinha has been one of the silkiest players in the league this season and his ruthlessness up front has been a blessing for Leeds United.

The Peacocks are still not clear of relegation and could still go down to the Championship. They are currently 17th, two points above 18th-placed Everton who have played one less match.

However, one of the few reasons behind them avoiding the drop so far this term has been Raphinha. The Brazilian has a wand of a left foot and knows a thing or two about striking the ball into the back of the net. In doing so, he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 31 league appearances, with all 10 strikes coming off his left-foot.

A winger with a really bright future, Raphinha will be heralded as Leeds' player of the season if the club stays up in the top-flight this season.

#4 Bukayo Saka- 10

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka has come into his own this season and the Englishman has been the driving reason for Arsenal to finish in the Top 4 this term.

Saka possesses technical skills as well as effectiveness in the final third of the pitch, which has proved very vital for his club this season. The Gunners have not been helped by their lackluster strikers. The young Englishman has hence taken it upon himself to change the narrative of certain games. He has been quite successful in doing so, courtesy of which he has 11 goals and six assists in 34 league appearances this season.

However, out of those 11 strikes, 10 have come off his left-foot, thereby proving his strength on the strong side. But it is worth noting that Saka is just as threatening on his right foot and will arguably only get better in the coming years.

#3 Riyad Mahrez- 11

Southampton v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Riyad Mahrez has been phenomenal for Manchester City this season. His trickery, coupled with wonderful finishes, has kept the club's hopes of retaining the league title alive.

The Algerian is one of the most one-dimensional attackers in the league and often cuts in on his left foot to strike the ball with venom. While he often crosses the ball with his right foot, there are few better than him in the league on their left foot. To put things into perspective, all of Mahrez's 11 league goals this season have come from his left-foot.

Mahrez is currently the club's joint top goal scorer in the league this season, alongside Kevin de Bruyne.

#2 Son Heung-Min- 11

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Son Heung-Min has enjoyed yet another marvelous campaign this season as he has become the main man for Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane was rather disappointing in the first half of the season but the South Korean star has been consistent throughout the campaign.

His pace, finishing abilities and work-rate have been the main reasons for Antonio Conte's system to flourish at the club. Moreover, he has worked hard for his goals and has rarely been on the end of tap-ins.

His partnership with Harry Kane, coupled with the ability to get into good positions, has proved fruitful. Son has bagged 19 Premier League goals this season but it is quite praiseworthy that he has scored 11 of them with his left-foot. He is the only right-footed player on this list which makes his achievement even more impressive.

Son is the second-highest goal-scorer in the league this season. He could finally win the Premier League Golden Boot if things work out for him in the coming weeks.

#1 Mohamed Salah- 18

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best finishers in Europe this season and his recent Football Writers' Association award is a portrayal of the same.

Liverpool have taken their game to the next level this season. They are only a point away from leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race. They are also in for an unprecedented quadruple.

However, none of this would have been possible without their Egyptian sensation. Salah has scored an incredible 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 32 Premier League appearances. Although he is quite adept at shooting with his right-foot, it is no surprise that 18 of his strikes have come with his left-foot.

Salah could pick up the Premier League Golden Boot award for a third time this season. He currently leads both the goalscoring chart and the assists chart in the league this season.

