5 players who have scored the most match-winning goals in the Premier League since 2016/17 as Mané leaves Liverpool

The Premier League is arguably at the apex of world football at the moment thanks to the number of top players that play in it. However, it will soon be losing one of its biggest stars in Sadio Mané following his agreement to leave Liverpool and join Bayern Munich after six seasons at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the Senegalese left quite a legacy in the competition. Sadio Mané had a knack for scoring match-winning goals in the Premier League. His ability to find the back of the net when his side needed it most is vastly underrated.

The Premier League has seen several match-winning goals over the last six years, but only a few players have managed to pull off the same on a consistent basis. With that said, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most match-winning goals in the Premier League since the 2016/17 season.

#5 Son Heung-Min - 28 goals

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-Min managed to win his first Premier League Golden Boot last season as he banged in 23 goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Korean has been at the top of his game over the last five to six years, including performing incredibly well under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho. His lightning-quick runs, ability to beat the offside trap and two-footed nature in front of goal have helped him score some crucial goals in recent seasons.

StatATM @StatATM Active players closest to reaching 100 Premier League Goals:



Son Heung-Min: 93

Christian Benteke: 86

Theo Walcott: 78

Riyad Mahrez: 77

Roberto Firmino: 71 Active players closest to reaching 100 Premier League Goals:Son Heung-Min: 93Christian Benteke: 86Theo Walcott: 78Riyad Mahrez: 77Roberto Firmino: 71 https://t.co/8I4nKnVqdv

While Son will add many more goals to his tally in the coming years, the Asian sensation has thus far scored 28 match-winning goals in the Premier League since the 2016/17 campaign.

#4 Jamie Vardy - 28 goals

Watford v Leicester City - Premier League

Jamie Vardy has been the main man for Leicester City since their promotion to the top-flight of English football in 2014. He played an integral role in their 2015/16 title-winning campaign and has not stopped producing brilliant moments since then.

Vardy has always adjusted his game under new managers but the Englishman's raw energy to press and win balls high up the pitch has remained consistent. His counter-attacking ability and goal-scoring prowess make him a threat to any opposition holding a high line against the Foxes.

ICONIC FOOTBALL PHOTOS @ff_gander



2005: Factory worker

2011: Playing in Division 5

2016: Premier League winner

2020: 100 Premier League goals

2020: PL Golden Boot winner



From working in a factory aged 24 to joining legends in the 100 club aged 33.



Inspiration. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy2005: Factory worker2011: Playing in Division 52016: Premier League winner2020: 100 Premier League goals2020: PL Golden Boot winnerFrom working in a factory aged 24 to joining legends in the 100 club aged 33.Inspiration. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy2005: Factory worker2011: Playing in Division 52016: Premier League winner 2020: 100 Premier League goals 2020: PL Golden Boot winnerFrom working in a factory aged 24 to joining legends in the 100 club aged 33. Inspiration. 😀 https://t.co/AahRrzyhBv

Moreover, with minimal injuries over the last six years, Vardy has scored 28 match-winning goals for Leicester in the last six seasons. Although he is aging slightly, the centre-forward is likely to be the main source of goals for his side next year.

#3 Sadio Mané - 29 goals

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich have landed an incredible player in Sadio Mané, purely due to his impeccable match-winning qualities.

The Senegalese star can turn a game on its head due to his "never say die" attitude and ability to turn up when his side needs him the most. Moreover, Mané can play on either wing and can shoot with both feet, which makes him a nuisance for any backline. As his efficiency in front of goal has increased over the years, he has rarely missed a chance when it is essential that he score.

A truly elite player, Mané scored 29-match winning goals for Liverpool from the 2016/17 campaign to the 2021/22 season.

#2 Mohamed Salah - 34 goals

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Mohamed Salah has been tearing apart Premier League defenses since joining Liverpool in 2017. He picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot last season after scoring 23 times in 35 appearances for the Reds.

Salah's pace may be his main characteristic but his game is so much more than that. The Egyptian's trickery in the box, ability to get away from defenders, and rip-roaring shots are just some of the weaponry in his armoury. His effectiveness has seen him score 34 match-winning goals in the last five seasons for Liverpool.

The African star has arguably been the best player in the league since his arrival and is certainly Liverpool's most valuable asset.

#1 Harry Kane - 38 Premier League game-winning goals

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Harry Kane has been at the apex of Tottenham Hotspur's progress over the last 8 years, albeit he does not have a trophy to show for it yet. Regardless, there is new hope for success under Antonio Conte as the Italian manager assembles an unassailable squad.

However, Kane will remain the talisman at the club, simply because of his deadly capacity to score goals season-after-season. The English star can score every type of goal and can also act as a facilitator for the same, thanks to his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-Min.

But few will debate Kane's importance to Tottenham as he turns up for them on their darkest days and acts as a saving grace. The striker has bagged an incredible 38 match-winning goals for his side so far and is bound to increase this statistic next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far