5 players who could secure big-money moves after Euro 2020

Euro 2020 is one of the biggest international tournaments in the world and it is a stage where history is made and new heroes are born. The tournament offers a chance for youngsters and veterans alike to stand up and get noticed. It is also an opportunity for players to raise their stocks ahead of the upcoming club season.

The spotlight will naturally fall on the established stars but it's impossible to predict who is going to pop up and steal it over the course of the tournament. Some players reserve their best for the big occasion. The high-profile nature of the competition tends to bring out the best in competitive individuals.

Euro 2020 features plenty of underrated young individuals who could make a mark

We have seen several lesser-known individuals have breakout campaigns at the European championships in the past. Russia's Andre Arshavin in 2008, Portugal's Joah Moutinho in 2012 and Renato Sanches in 2016 are all prime examples.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could secure big-money moves after Euro 2020.

#5 Domenico Berardi - Italy

Italy v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Sassuolo copped back-to-back 8th placed finishes in Serie A in the last two seasons. Winger Domenico Berardi has been one of their most important players and he has been stacking up some incredible numbers in the Italian top flight.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances for Sassuolo in the 2020-21 Serie A season. Berardi took Serie A by storm in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. But a subsequent dip in form had seen him get written off in plenty of circles.

However, Berardi seems to have resurrected his career and has now started both of Italy's games at Euro 2020. His dynamic display has certainly helped the Azzurri and he was involved in all three of their goals in the opening match against Turkey.

He turned in another impressive performance in Italy's 3-0 thrashing of Switzerland. Berardi's excellent run down the right side and cut-back set up Locatelli for Italy's first goal of the game.

This Italian side is brimming with talent and Euro 2020 could be the tournament where Berardi finally gets the adulation he deserves.

Domenico Berardi made more interceptions (4) and had more touches inside the opposition box (6) than any other player during his time on the pitch.



And the assist for Manuel Locatelli was class. #ITA pic.twitter.com/mop0M2Nrpd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

#4 Denzel Dumfries - Netherlands

Netherlands v Ukraine - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries has already made an impression at Euro 2020. He played a starring role in their exciting 3-2 win over Ukraine in their first game of the competition. Dumfries started as right wing-back and made his presence known with some excellent forays into the final third.

A surging run and cross from Dumfries paved the way for the Netherlands' first goal of the night. He played a hand in their second as well before scoring an 85th minute winner for Frank De Boer's men with a lovely header.

He has made his presence known on both sides of the pitch but it is his attacking abilities that have stood out. Dumfries regularly makes late runs into the box and keeps the opposition full-back occupied.

He has already been linked with Bayern Munich and if he can keep up his form for the rest of the tournament, PSV Eindhoven will be happy to spark a bidding war for him.

85 - Denzel Dumfries' winning goal for the Netherlands in the 85th minute against Ukraine was their latest winning goal at the European Championships since current manager Frank de Boer scored an 89th minute penalty against the Czech Republic in a 1-0 win at EURO 2000. Timely. pic.twitter.com/Nkj3oH1ZqT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2021

