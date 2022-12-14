5 players who could secure big moves after their performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most followed sporting events globally and provides the perfect platform for players to blossom. Some of the world's best footballers have managed to make a name for themselves on the grandest stage of the sport over the years.

With the eyes of the world upon them, some players will be looking to secure a big-money transfer to one of Europe's top clubs after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Several players have managed this in the past, including James Rodriguez, Thibaut Courtois, and Aleksandr Golovin, of recent.

Without further ado, here are five players who may be on the move after impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Goncalo Ramos

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos remains the first and only player to score a hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Benfica forward caught the eye when he scored thrice against Switzerland in the Round of 16 after he was drafted in place of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos was highly coveted by many clubs around Europe for his exploits with Benfica and came close to completing a summer switch in 2022. He was reportedly watched closely by Newcastle United and Southampton in the Premier League. He has also reportedly caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ramos displayed his impressive abilities in front of goal in Qatar for his country. He scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for his Portuguese club prior to the FIFA World Cup. With a number of clubs on his trail, the youngster may complete a big move in the coming weeks.

#4 Azzedine Ounahi

Canada v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco have made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals. One player who has seized the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage is midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi, 22, is based in the French Ligue 1 where he plays for Angers, a side currently struggling at the bottom of the league.

The midfielder has played a pivotal role in his country's historic run, featuring in all of their matches so far in the tournament. The young midfielder has started in all of the matches and impressed in midfield.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Leicester are prepared to offer €45m for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi following his impressive World Cup performances for Morocco. (L’Equipe) Leicester are prepared to offer €45m for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi following his impressive World Cup performances for Morocco. (L’Equipe) https://t.co/2aHi6y0IiI

Ounahi signed a new contract in the summer to remain with Angers until 2026. The midfielder has seen the side struggle this season and may be looking for a way out of the club following his stellar performances in Qatar.

Spain manager Luis Enrique also reserved special praise for Ounahi after Morocco eliminated La Roja in the Round of 16.

Barcelona were reportedly monitoring him in the summer and the midfielder is presently courting interest from all over Europe.

#3 Mohammed Kudus

Korea Republic v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus was unarguably Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The young midfielder-cum-forward featured prominently as the Black Stars crashed out in the group stage of the Mundial in Qatar.

Kudus scored two goals in three appearances for the Black Stars in what was his debut at the FIFA World Cup. He helped his country pick up its only points in the tournament against South Korea as they failed to progress from their group.

The 22-year-old Ajax midfielder displayed his quality in all three games of the group stage.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Mohammed Kudus has a firm desire to leave Ajax in January. Teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are watching closely. The Premier League is Kudus’ first-choice destination. [ - Mohammed Kudus has a firm desire to leave Ajax in January. Teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are watching closely. The Premier League is Kudus’ first-choice destination. [ @David_Ornstein 🚨 - Mohammed Kudus has a firm desire to leave Ajax in January. Teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are watching closely. The Premier League is Kudus’ first-choice destination. [@David_Ornstein] https://t.co/NemFvkvugY

Kudus was very close to joining Everton in the summer after a fee had been agreed upon. The deal was scuppered by the fact that Ajax felt they had lost too many players.

The young midfielder will have many more suitors following his exploits in Qatar and will make a move sooner rather than later.

#2 Enzo Fernandez

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Enzo Fernandez has been one of the revelations of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine midfielder has been one of the best midfielders in the tournament so far. He has featured in all games for La Albiceleste as they have reached their second final in three editions of the Mundial.

Fernandez plays for Benfica in the Portuguese league and has quietly made a name for himself at the club. He impressed in the UEFA Champions League group stage, such that the club slapped a €120 million release clause on him.

He has played in all six matches for his country at the World Cup and has one goal and an assist.

Fernandez is tipped to make a big move after the World Cup. Rumors coming out of Argentina say that he has a pre-contract agreement in place to join Liverpool. Even if this is not true, the youngster will not be short of suitors in the coming windows.

#1 Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the symbols of grit and tenacity shown by Morocco at this World Cup is Sofyan Amrabat. The midfielder has embodied his country's great effort to create history in Qatar with his performances.

Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat has been an immovable rock for the Atlas Lions at the Mundial. He has featured in all of his country's matches so far in the competition. He delivered world-class performances against some of the world's best sides, including Spain and Portugal.

Putting the 🪨 in Morocco. @WrldSoccerShop Sofyan Amrabat for #MAR at the 2022 World Cup:◉ Most passes completed◉ Most distance covered◉ Most possession wonPutting the 🪨 in Morocco. @WrldSoccerShop Sofyan Amrabat for #MAR at the 2022 World Cup:◉ Most passes completed◉ Most distance covered◉ Most possession wonPutting the 🪨 in Morocco. https://t.co/B2PgsyO9Ia

Amrabat was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 but the club favored a move for Rodrigo Bentancur instead. The defensive midfielder is coveted by a number of top clubs presently and may be on the move in the January transfer window.

