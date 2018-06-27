5 players set for a big Premier League season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

We're approaching the start of a new Premier League season, as everyone looks to find a way to beat Manchester City after their record-breaking run to the title last season.

There were a number of breakout stars in the Premier League last season. Mo Salah announced himself as a world-class talent as he broke the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, Nick Pope came into the Burnley side and earned a spot in England's World Cup squad, and Leroy Sane earned the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Every season we see a few players come through and make their names on the big stage, and there are sure to be a few more this season. The three promoted sides of Wolves, Cardiff City and Fulham will be hoping they have the players who can make a big impact on the Premier League, while Arsenal and Chelsea will be looking for a return to the Champions League.

We could still see massive changes at the likes of Everton and West Ham, as respective new managers Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini look to make their mark on their new sides.

Some teams have already made their moves in terms of transfers. Manchester United have bought in Diogo Dalot and Fred, Leicester City have spent big on Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison, and Liverpool have added to their midfield with Fabinho and Naby Keita

Some players who are already here will be hoping to take their chance to make an impact. Here are five players who will be looking to make their mark this time around.

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Andreas Christensen

Christensen returned to Chelsea last season after an impressive two-year loan spell with German side Borussia Monchengladbach. He initially spent a lot of time on the bench, but started to hold down a place in the starting XI after David Luiz fell out with Antonio Conte, often earning rave reviews for his impressive defending and how comfortable he looked on the ball.

He did fall out of favour a little as the season drew to a close, so will be hoping to return to the team when the season resumes. He has played well for Denmark at the World Cup, and this may prove crucial, as we still don't know who will be Chelsea's manager next season. At 22, he still has a lot of work to do, but he certainly has all the attributes to go all the way.