5 players who could shine in the Community Shield

The Community Shield takes place on Sunday. Here are five players who could play starring roles.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 16:32 IST

We’ve got less than 10 days to go before the start of the new Premier League season, but the pre-season officially ends on Sunday with the Community Shield – a showdown that’s worth a lot more than some people would suggest.

This season sees 2016/17 league winners Chelsea take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in a classic grudge match between two London rivals. The stage is set for both sides to put in star performances, but here are five who will be looking to impress more than anyone else.

#5 Alvaro Morata

Chelsea’s newest signing, striker Alvaro Morata arrived with much fanfare from Real Madrid for a reported £58m. And not only is the pressure on him to succeed due to such a hefty price tag, but also because manager Antonio Conte is expecting him to become the replacement for the outcast Diego Costa, who was famously told via text message that he no longer had a future at the club.

With only Michy Batshuayi as backup – youngsters Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke are no longer with the Blues – Morata is essentially Chelsea’s only top striker, assuming the relationship with Costa is truly dead in the water. But he seems up for the challenge, as he’s said Chelsea were the only club he truly wanted to move to. His goal record is also promising – while he wasn’t prolific over two seasons at Juventus, last season saw him hit a solid 15 goals in 26 La Liga games for Real, some of which saw him come off the bench.

If he settles in quickly he could prove to be a major hit, and scoring a goal or two to shoot down Arsenal in the Community Shield would endear him to the Chelsea faithful instantly – as well as pay back some of Conte’s faith in signing him for such a lofty price.