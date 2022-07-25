5 players who have shone for their new clubs in pre-season

Every football club, irrespective of the country they belong to or the league they play in, have their own pre-season rituals.

They train hard, do team-building exercises, and try different tactical setups in friendly matches, hoping to fare better when the season begins.

Pre-season training and fixtures are essential for new players, as they help them get accustomed to new surroundings and look sharp in competitive matches that matter.

This summer, we have had the privilege of some of the most sought-after players in the world in action for their new clubs. While some are still getting acclimated to their new teams, a handful of stars have already hit the ground running.

Below, we will take a look at the new signings that have already impressed their new employers.

Here are five players who have been excellent for their new teams in this summer’s pre-season fixtures:

#5 Erling Haaland — Manchester City

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Valued at €150 million by Transfermarkt, Erling Haaland is one of the most valuable players in the world right now.

He spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances across competitions, drawing the attention of some of the biggest teams in Europe.

Beating the competition, Premier League giants Manchester City emerged on top, getting him on their books after activating his €60 million buyout clause.

Haaland, who joined the Manchester City camp earlier in August, did not feature in the Citizens’ pre-season opener against Club America on July 20.

He made his highly-anticipated debut on Saturday, July 23, against old foes Bayern Munich in a cracking encounter at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, United States.

It took him only 12 minutes to get on the scoresheet, with him sliding in to meet Jack Grealish’s low cross across the face of the goal.

He came close to pulling the trigger once again soon after, but the Bayern defense was alert and thwarted him. The Norwegian found the back of the net once again later, but the flag was raised for offside.

Haaland's strike was the only goal of the match as the English champions beat their German counterparts 1-0.

He only played one half (41-minute half due to lightning), but it did plenty to excite the City fans.

#4 Franck Kessie - Barcelona

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Pre-season Friendly

Franck Kessie played a crucial role in helping AC Milan to their Serie A triumph in the 2021-22 season. The midfielder pitched in with six goals in 31 league appearances and regularly helped the Rossoneri during transitions.

At the end of the season, Kessie decided against renewing his contract with the San Siro outfit and became a free agent on July 1.

Three days later, he was registered as a Barcelona player, further bolstering the Blaugrana’s midfield.

Kessie has featured in all three pre-season fixtures so far for Barca. He started against Olot and Inter Miami, with him running circles around both teams. The Ivorian did not score or assist, but he instigated plenty of moves before being hooked at half time on both occasions.

The 25-year-old was next in action in the second half of the 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Saturday night, July 23. He was impressive against Madrid’s coveted midfield three of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro, always looking for ways to get on the front foot.

An encouraging start to life at Barcelona for Kessie.

#3 Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester United - Pre-season Friendly

Having signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a €75 million fee, Liverpool finally have a traditional No. 9 in their ranks. He is strong, quick, and a brilliant finisher, qualities he has already exhibited over the course of this summer.

Nunez made his debut in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on July 11. He featured again in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on July 14 but could not find the back of the net.

The Uruguayan finally opened his account, and in some style, in a massive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig on July 20. Introduced in the second half, the centre-forward scored four goals, proving the Reds may very well have a gem on their hands.

His first was a powerful penalty. The second was a neat finish from a tight angle. His third was a tap-in, resulting from his ingenious off-the-ball movement. The fourth and final goal was a product of his perseverance and some poor shot-stopping from the Leipzig goalkeeper.

It was a perfect outing for the 23-year-old striker.

#2 Raphinha - Barcelona

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Pre-season Friendly

Impressed with his work at Leeds United, Barcelona splurged €58 million to bring Raphinha to the Camp Nou.

So far, it has proven to be a masterstroke. The Brazilian has settled in nicely at Barca, scoring in both the games he has so far featured in for the Blaugrana.

Raphinha started against Inter Miami on July 19, and got down to business right away. The jet-heeled Brazilian set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the opening goal before finding the back of the net himself.

Minutes before half-time, he assisted Gavi with a lay-off, allowing him to find the back of the net with a thundering drive. Helped along by Raphinha’s genius, Barca cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win against the MLS outfit.

The 25-year-old also started against Real Madrid on Saturday night. In the 27th minute, Raphinha intercepted a loose pass from Eder Militao, lined up a shot from outside the box, and curled the ball into the top-right corner.

His goal helped Barcelona beat their arch-rivals 1-0.

#1 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

After weeks of speculation, Arsenal finally signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for €52.2 million on July 4.

The Brazilian forward has been in imperious form since joining the Gunners, playing an important role in all four games he has featured in so far.

He made his Arsenal debut in their first pre-season clash against Nurnberg on July 7. The Brazil international scored a brace in a 5-3 win over the German side.

SPORF @Sporf

4 Goals



Gabriel Jesus is really loving life at Arsenal!



How many Premier League goals do you think he will score next season? 4 Games 🏟️4 GoalsGabriel Jesus is really loving life at Arsenal!How many Premier League goals do you think he will score next season? 4 Games 🏟️4 Goals ⚽Gabriel Jesus is really loving life at Arsenal! 🙌How many Premier League goals do you think he will score next season? 👇 https://t.co/B5cEu46iV7

Jesus followed it up with another goal in Arsenal’s second pre-season friendly against Everton, with his goal spurring them on to a 2-0 win.

The 25-year-old did not score against Orlando City on July 20, but he greatly helped in the build-up to the second-half goals, helping his team to a 3-1 victory.

Finally, in Saturday’s (July 23) Florida Cup final, he opened the scoring for Arsenal in a 4-0 win over crosstown rivals Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta simply couldn’t have asked for more from the newest member of his squad.

Also Read: 5 players who have impressed the most in pre-season so far

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far