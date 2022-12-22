Over the years, the Premier League has witnessed a handful of players with impeccable shooting ability. Some of whom were specialists from either long or short-range distances.

Notable examples include the likes of Xabi Alonso, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin Van Persie, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Leighton Baines.

The current 2022-23 Premier League campaign has also had its fair share of such players. We look at five players who have registered the most shots this season.

#5 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 50 shots

Salah in action against Tottenham.

The Egyptian winger has consistently been a major threat to Premier League defenders and goalkeepers since his move to Liverpool in 2017. Aside from his astonishing goal-scoring ability, Mohamed Salah has repeatedly demonstrated incredible shooting technique, especially with his magical left foot.

The Reds forward is currently among the players with the most registered shots in the league this season. His total of 50 shots places him fifth on the log so far.

Salah has managed a total of 4.18 shots per 90 for Liverpool in the league this season. He also has six goals and three assists to his name.

#4 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal - 50 shots

Jesus has 10 goals contribution in the league this season.

The Brazilian forward is arguably one of the few summer signings who have had an incredible impact on their teams this season.

Gabriel Jesus has been able to guide Mikel Arteta's team to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners are currently also in contention to win the league for the first time since 2004.

The Brazilian's presence in attack for Arsenal has been a huge weapon in their current title charge.

Aside from his 10 goal contributions, Jesus has also registered a total of 50 shots this season. He is level on the same amount of shots as Liverpool forward Salah. However, the Arsenal striker has played fewer league minutes than the Egyptian (1226 minutes against 1239 for Salah).

#3 Erling Haaland - Manchester City - 52 shots

Haaland has scored 18 league goals for Manchester City this season.

The Norwegian has made the perfect start to life at Manchester City following his big-money move in the summer. Recall that Pep Guardiola's team splashed out the sum of £51.2 million to secure Haaland's services from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker has since terrorized defenses in the Premier League defenses since joining Manchester City. He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 13 league games.

Aside from his impressive goal contributions, Haaland has also registered a combined total of 52 shots in the league this season, which puts him third on the list.

#2 Harry Kane - Tottenham - 55 shots

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The English striker is renowned for his incredible shooting technique, which has seen him score loads of goals in his career. Harry Kane is every manager's dream centre-forward. He is fast, strong and technically gifted, which allows him to score goals from even the tightest of angles.

The 29-year-old striker is currently second on the Premier League top scorers chart with 12 goals after 15 games. He has also registered the second-highest number of shots this season, with a combined total of 52.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrović - Fulham - 56 shots

Mitrovic has scored nine league goals for Fulham this season

Another striker who makes the list of players with the most shots in the Premier League this season is Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic. The forward is currently enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 Premier League campaign with newly promoted side Fulham.

Mitrovic has netted a total of nine goals in the league this season after 12 games. He has continued his impressive form after scoring 43 championship goals during the 2021-22 campaign.

Squawka @Squawka It looks Aleksandar Mitrović has found his level... It looks Aleksandar Mitrović has found his level... 🔥 https://t.co/Ge3084UNZh

Despite being known for his aerial dominance in games, the Serbian is also quite good with the ball at his feet. He has registered the most shots in the Premier League this season (56).

Poll : 0 votes