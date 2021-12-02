5 players with most shots on target in the Premier League so far (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to some of the top attacking players in the world. These footballers get involved in the game, carve out opportunities, and ultimately do their best to hit the back of the net.

Caught up in the Premier League Golden Boot race, we often focus only on the leading goalscorers, ignoring the players who never let up.

We will take a look at the forwards who try and work the keeper week in, week out.

Today, we will take a look at five Premier League stars with the highest number of shots on target in the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) - 14 shots on target

On Premier League matchday 14, a struggling Watford welcomed league leaders Chelsea to town. The Hornets did their best to get something out of the match against the Premier League leaders, but came up short.

Watford fought valiantly until the end, and their leading goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis was their best performer.

Dennis is not one of the most decorated goalscorers in the Premier League, but he certainly has a lot of quality. His work rate is excellent and he is not shy of taking a shot at goal when an opportunity arises.

So far, Dennis has had 28 shots, with 14 of them hitting the target. With 50 percent accuracy, the 24-year-old is the most efficient shooter on our list.

Dennis’ overall contribution to Watford’s build-up remains his biggest asset. Not only does he have six goals to his name, but he also has five assists in the Premier League this season.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 14 shots on target

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

While defending Premier League champions Manchester City are unbelievably thin in the centre-forward position, Liverpool have a pleasant selection headache to deal with this season.

Both Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are capable sharp-shooters and bring unique attributes to the table. Klopp has relied more on Jota in the Premier League this season, hoping to make Liverpool’s already potent attack even sharper.

Unlike Firmino, Jota often struggles to get involved in the game, but that is not exactly a problem. Not as long as he keeps scoring for fun.

The Portugal international has the unique capability of staying invisible for considerable stretches of the game, only to pop up with a match-winning goal.

Being a ruthless centre-forward, Jota loves to have a go at goal at every opportunity he gets. He has dispatched 33 shots this season, 14 of which have troubled the keeper.

Jota’s 14 attempts have fetched him eight goals in the Premier League, making him the third-leading scorer in the Premier League after 14 matchdays.

