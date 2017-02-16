5 players who were sold after bust-ups with team-mates

Training ground bust-ups are a fascinating aspect of modern football.

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 17:12 IST

Osvaldo has been involved in numerous bust-ups in his career

Training ground bust-ups are an interesting part of modern football. Above all else, they remind us how there is a very fine line between mega-rich sportsmen with the greatest riches, cars and homes, and petulant five-year-old children.

Aside from that, though, such rivalries and tussles on the training pitch serve as great indicators of players’ temperaments and the chemistry within a team.

Over the years we’ve seen countless reasons why players have opted for the exit door, and why their clubs have seen fit to put them on the transfer list. More often than we may think, it boils down to their attitudes.

Also read: 7 teammates who hated each other

Here then, is a list of five players who were sent packing after bust-ups with their own team-mates.

#1 Dani Osvaldo – vs. Jose Fonte at Southampton

Beginning with a fairly recent example, Dani Osvaldo did very little to appease the growing discontent aimed at him by supporters when he tussled with fan-favourite Jose Fonte during a cold January training session. The Argentine, who plays for Italy on the international stage, became the club’s record signing for just over £15 million in 2013 but just a year later he hit rock-bottom for the Saints.

Rumours suggest that both Fonte and Osvaldo were antagonising each other and were frequently winding one another up in a training match, when Fonte put in a rather aggressive challenge on the forward to win the ball.

Osvaldo was left fuming and leapt up, locking face-to-face with Fonte. Before other players were able to separate the pair, Osvaldo head-butted Fonte, drawing blood and leaving the defender with a black eye and a broken nose.

Pochettino and the Southampton contingent were left mortified and the club suspended the Italian for two weeks, after which he was loaned out to Juventus for the rest of the season. Osvaldo didn’t leave immediately but would not feature for Southampton the following season either, spending it loaned out at Inter Milan and Boca Juniors before the Saints finally ripped up his contract in the summer of 2015.