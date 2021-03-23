5 players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer 

Arsenal have been largely inconsistent this season and their Jekyll and Hyde displays have put them at risk of not securing European qualification.

The club's playing staff was overcrowded heading into the new season but a combination of loans, sales and mutual terminations of contracts has seen several players depart the Emirates over the last nine months.

Despite the huge clearout, there are still several unwanted players in the current squad, which is far from ideal considering the financial outlay involved in having a huge wage bill.

There are some players who have no future at Arsenal and it might be in all parties' best interests to move on, while intense competition for places might limit the contributions of others.

🤞 Good luck to the gaming Gooners who are representing us in the #ePremierLeague finals! 🎮



📺 Find out how to watch 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 22, 2021

With only a few months to go until the opening of the summer transfer window, we shall be having a rundown of five Arsenal players who could be sold this summer.

#5 Lucas Torreira

Big things were expected of Lucas Torreira at the Emirates

There were high hopes that Lucas Torreira could be Arsenal's long-term solution to the decade-long search for the next 'Patrick Vieira.'

It began brightly enough for the former Sampdoria man and he won admirers for his tenacity, tireless running and drive in the middle of the field. An impressive run early in his Gunners career saw him named Arsenal Man of the Match in five consecutive games.

Advertisement

His partnership with Granit Xhaka allowed the Switzerland international to have freedom to play further up the field and Xhaka consequently played the best football of his Arsenal career.

Torreira's performances led to enthusiastic praise from all corners but things started going downhill when Unai Emery bemusedly elected to play him out-of-position on the right of midfield.

This was the beginning of the end for the Uruguay international and nobody understood why Emery made the strange decision.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta saw Torreira pushed further down the pecking order and he was bandied around Europe for suitors to raise funds last summer.

A loan move was agreed with Atletico Madrid and despite not getting adequate time at the Wanda Metropolitano, it is unlikely he will return to Arsenal.

#4 Calum Chambers

Calum Chambers is a fringe player at Arsenal

Calum Chambers joined Arsenal from Southampton in the summer of 2014 and since then has proven to be a useful squad player.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old has never been a regular in his seven seasons at the Emirates, with his most appearances in a single term coming when he played 36 times in all competitions back in 2015.

🌟 Our main man in #WHUARS?



🎺 @LacazetteAlex was @AdrianJClarke's pick



📺 Watch the latest episode of The Breakdown 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 22, 2021

The arrival of several defenders this season has pushed Chambers further down the pecking order and he has made just two Premier League appearances in the current campaign.

Previous loan spells have been taken in at Middlesbrough and Fulham, and Arsenal could part ways with Chambers when the transfer window opens.

1 / 2 NEXT