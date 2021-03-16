5 players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer | Premier League 2020-21

Now unbeaten in 10 Premier League games, Chelsea are currently on a major resurgence under Thomas Tuchel and look set for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have one of the biggest and best squads in the Premier League, but could they look to move some players on in the summer?

While the likes of Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, and Callum Hudson-Odoi seem to be thriving under Tuchel, a number of players have instead found themselves pushed to the periphery.

And with an insane number of quality players currently away from Stamford Bridge on loan, it seems unlikely that they’ll all be given a chance by Tuchel when they return.

With all of this in mind, here are five players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer.

#1 Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is not likely to be short of suitors if Chelsea decide to sell him this summer.

Despite Tammy Abraham scoring 15 Premier League goals last season, it never really felt like Chelsea were willing to trust him as their main striker.

Alarm bells began to ring, for instance, when Chelsea signed German forward Timo Werner in the summer. And while it was always stressed that Werner could play with Abraham, the England striker has fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Advertisement

With Chelsea now being linked with a move for Norway striker Erling Haaland - and Tuchel seemingly willing to play Kai Havertz as a false #9 - it feels like any chance for Abraham to really make an impact at Stamford Bridge is fading away.

Thankfully, Abraham won’t have a lack of suitors. Aston Villa would love to have him return on a permanent basis after he scored 25 goals for them to help them to promotion in 2018-19. West Ham have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

It seems harsh that Chelsea could simply shove this talented academy product aside, particularly after he performed so well for them in 2019-20.

However, the Blues are a ruthless club, and so we should expect Abraham to be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

#2 Ethan Ampadu

Following an unconvincing stint at Sheffield United, it's likely that Chelsea will sell Ethan Ampadu this summer.

When Chelsea signed 16-year-old Ethan Ampadu from Exeter City in 2017, he brought a big reputation with him to Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

One of the most highly-touted prospects in English football, the versatile defensive player made his Chelsea debut in the 2017-18 season.

It was always going to be tricky for him to become a first-team star right away. So unsurprisingly, he joined RB Leipzig on loan in the 2019-20 campaign.

Ampadu made just a handful of appearances for the Bundesliga club, but was expected to do better when he moved to Sheffield United on another loan deal this season. Unfortunately, things just haven’t worked out.

Ampadu has made plenty of appearances – 22 in the Premier League. But his form has been largely disastrous, and while it’s hard to blame a 20-year-old for this, it’s equally apparent that Ampadu doesn’t look ready for the Premier League.

Chelsea have a history of selling promising young players before when their loan moves prove unsuccessful. They sold Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford in the summer of 2017, for instance, despite the England international being at Stamford Bridge from the age of 10.

And so it seems highly likely that after his poor run at Bramall Lane, Ampadu will probably be sold to either a lower-end Premier League side or an EFL Championship team this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT