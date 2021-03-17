Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quite proactive about clearing the deadwood at Manchester United so far and we expect him to kick on with that this summer.

If, at the beginning of the season, Manchester United fans were asked if they would take a second-place finish in the Premier League, most of them would have taken it with both hands. After what was a rather dull transfer window, the Red Devils were not expected to do big things.

However, they have been one of the better sides in the English top-flight this term and despite struggling with injury issues, Solskjaer has been able to find effective combinations all across the field and improve a lot of players. Manchester United also have one of the youngest squads in the league.

They will be looking to bring reinforcements in the summer to a variety of positions. In order to facilitate those moves, the club is expected to sell a few players who have been deemed surplus to requirements and a few others as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who Manchester United could sell in the summer transfer window.

5 players who could be sold by Manchester United this summer

#5 Diogo Dalot

Hellas Verona FC v AC Milan - Serie A

Diogo Dalot was roped in from Porto in the summer of 2018 for a sum of £17.4 million. While he has been sporadically impressive going forward, his effectiveness in defense has come under question far too many times.

Dalot has been loaned out to AC Milan, where he has had a rather impressive stint even though he did come under criticism on occasion. However, Manchester United are currently well-stocked in the full-back department.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting on the right wing and Brandon Williams an able deputy, it doesn't look like Dalot will have much of a role to play when he returns to Manchester United this summer.

As such, Dalot is expected to be offloaded in the summer and Manchester United will be hoping to recoup more than they bought him for.

🗣️ Solskjær on Diogo Dalot: "Diogo has done really well, he scored a very good goal this weekend and he’s enjoying his time over there. It’s a chance to have a look at him for both sets of fans." [MU] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 11, 2021

#4 Andreas Pereira

SS Lazio Training Session

Portuguese midfielder Andreas Pereira just doesn't look like he's got enough to cut it at a club as big as Manchester United. Pereira plays out of his skin at times and can be quite a dangerous proposition on his day but those days come far and few in between.

With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, who absolutely refuses to miss matches and goes about his business in prolific fashion, it looks like Pereira will need to improve his game manifold. He has been loaned out to Lazio as it was clear he won't get game time if he stayed at Old Trafford for the ongoing season.

Pereira has made 23 appearances for Lazio across all competitions, scoring one goal and registering two assists. In all fairness, he has started just two of those 23 matches and is unlikely to be retained by the Serie A outfit.

According to ESPN, Pereira will look for opportunities away from Old Trafford if Lazio do not keep him beyond the end of the season.

🗞️ Andreas Pereira does not see a future at #mufc, even if Lazio decide not to sign him permanently. Should Lazio turn down the chance to sign him, Pereira would be happy to stay in Italy with Napoli and Atalanta interested. [@RobDawsonESPN] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 12, 2021

