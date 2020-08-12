5 players Southampton should look to sell in this transfer window

Southampton, under Ralph Hasenhuttl, have been one of the most eye-catching teams in the Premier League this season. After struggling initially, the Saints put in an impressive unbeaten run towards the end of the season to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Southampton's impressive display is testimony to the work put in by Ralph Hasenhuttl. Following the arrival of the Austrian, Southampton have transformed into a pressing machine. Saints, though, looks far from the finished product.

With a host of fringe players at the club, Southampton should look to sell some of them to reinvest elsewhere and strenghten. Keeping that in mind, here are:

5 players that Southampton should look to sell this summer

#1 Wesley Hoedt

Hoedt has been poor since his move from Lazio

Southampton signed highly-rated defender Wesley Hoedt from Lazio in 2017. Things haven't gone his way since arriving at St Mary's. Fast Forward to the present, Hoedt is out of the team and now surplus to requirements for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Despite making close to 30 appearances in his debut season, Hoedt has rarely looked comfortable in the Premier League. In 41 league appearances, the defender has won just six and lost 19 matches. During this period, Saint's defense have conceded 66 goals and kept just nine clean sheets.

Tough result to take in the end... But we’ll keep progressing. Thanks for your support! 🙌🏼 #SaintsFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XyvC1zBEGm — Wesley Hoedt (@wesleyhoedt) September 18, 2018

Advertisement

The fact that Hasenhuttl decided to sent Hoedt out on loan, following his arrival, confirms the defender not being in the manager's plans. With Southampton rumored to have completed the transfer of William Salisu, it looks like Hoedt's time at St Mary's is finally coming to an end.

#2 Fraser Forster

Forster is one of the highest earners in the club.

Its been a while since Fraser Forster had a run in the Southampton first team. The England international arrived from Celtic in 2014 and was the Saints' first-choice goalkeeper before inconsistency crept in and resulted in him losing his place.

Appreciation tweet for the absolute madness that was the 2014 summer transfer window for @SouthamptonFC... 😍

📝 Graziano Pelle

📝 Ryan Bertrand

📝 Fraser Forster

📝 Dusan Tadic

(1/3)#saintsfc #tb #TransferWindow pic.twitter.com/M9zmoIZMRa — Gazz Smith (@GazzSmith4) August 6, 2020

The shot-stopper made only one appearance during the 2018/19 season and spent the last season on loan at Celtic. At Celtic Park, the 32-year old has conceded just 28 goals and kept 17 clean sheets across all competitions.

With Alex McCarthy firmly established as the No.1, Southampton should look to sell Forster and free up his wages.

Also Read: 5 players Aston Villa should sell this summer