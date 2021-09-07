5 players who could succeed Gerard Pique at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could be the next Blaugrana legend to bid adieu to Camp Nou following the departure of Lionel Messi this summer. The defender has admitted that the current season could be his last in the Catalan capital, putting the club on red alert.

Gerard Pique will go down as one of the greatest defenders in Barcelona history. The Spaniard won an unbelievable 34 trophies during his spell with Barca, including three Champions League crowns and eight La Liga titles. He will surely leave behind a big hole when he eventually calls time on his career.

Piqué: "Of course I will retire at Barça. I go by every season. I don't know if I'll still be here next year. I can't guarantee that. I'll retire when I feel that I can no longer help the team." pic.twitter.com/wNZk2bX0n2 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 6, 2021

However, it wouldn't be the end of the world for Barcelona, who will be ready to respond, knowing quite well that they are in a transition period. Whether they sign players from the transfer market or to look in-house for solutions, the Catalan giants certainly won't be short of options.

On that note, we highlight five players who could succeed Gerard Pique at Camp Nou should the Spaniard eventually does decide to hang up his boots:

#5 Matthijs de Ligt

Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt continues to be linked with a Barca switch after failing to fulfil his potential in Turin.

Barcelona tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique following the Dutchman's breakthrough 2018-19 season with Ajax. But they failed to seal the transfer and the player ended up joining Juventus instead.

However, de Ligt's spell in Turin hasn't panned out too well for him, as he's spent most of his time playing catch-up to Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. As a result, he's being linked with a switch to Camp Nou once again.

The centre-back surely has what it takes to make a difference in Barcelona's defense. His height, rigidity, composure, aerial strength and ability to dash forward and score in tense moments make him a like-for-like replacement for Pique.

#4 Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo's impressive displays make him a good option to replace Gerard Pique.

Ronald Araujo was arguably Barcelona's best centre-back last season. The Uruguayan enjoyed a fabulous breakthrough campaign at the Catalan club, playing 33 games across all competitions and bagging two goals and one assist.

Ronald Araújo has carried our defence singlehandedly again. pic.twitter.com/jh851nyasx — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 4, 2021

At just 22 years old, the defender already plays with a lot of confidence and composure. His outspoken nature and leadership skills signal him as a decent option to be Barcelona's defensive general in the near future.

Araujo has had the privilege of learning directly from Gerard Pique. He's even lined up alongside the 34-year-old at the heart of Barcelona's defense in several games. He certainly looks ready to take up the baton from the Spaniard.

