5 players who were successful with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City at New White Hart Lane in what could be an early season-defining couple of weeks for Jose Mourinho. Spurs are set to start a gruesome run that will see them playing seven matches in three weeks.

The presence of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola provides a different dimension to the Manchester City-Tottenham Hotspur match. Both managers have locked horns at different times in their long and illustrious careers. This will be the second time the two face each other after Mourinho took over at Tottenham.

Over the years, several players have played for both Tottenham and Manchester City. However, many of these players did not have successful stints with both teams.

We look at five players who were successful while playing for both Tottenham and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has lost to José Mourinho (6) and Jürgen Klopp (9) the most in his managerial career.



No other manager has won more than three matches against him. pic.twitter.com/nmBDAy1J66 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 2, 2020

#5 Neil McNab

McNab was arguably Manchester City's best player during the 80s.

Signed as a 16-year old from Greenock Morton, Neil McNab arrived at Tottenham Hotspur in 1974 as Bill Nicholson's last signing. Regarded as one of the greatest talents in the country at the time, McNab made his Spurs debut at 16 as one of the youngest in the club's history.

McNab initially struggled for regular playing time, taking nearly three seasons to establish himself in the first-team. However, the signing of the Argentinian duo of Oscar Ardilles and Ricky Villa meant McNab's time was up at White Hart Lane. The midfielder left the club after making 72 league appearances.

Neil McNab joined Manchester City in 1983 and was arguably the club's best player during the 80s. The midfielder stayed loyal to the club during their tumultuous periods. McNab went on to make 221 league appearances and score 21 goals during a seven-season spell at the club. The midfielder left the club in 1990, joining Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement

#4 Clive Allen

Clive Allen once scored 49 goals in a season.

One of the most consistent goalscorers of the 1980s, Clive Allen, joined Tottenham Hotspur in 1984 after two successful spells with the Queens Park Rangers. Initially overshadowed by Mark Falco, Clive Allen really came to life following Falco's move to Watford.

The striker scored an impressive 49 goals in all competitions the season after Falco left, winning the PFA Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Despite his heroics in front of goal, Spurs never won anything during his time at White Hart Lane. The striker 105 league appearances and scored 60 goals during that period.

Advertisement

Allen joined Manchester City in 1988 following a brief spell in France with Bordeaux. After showing promise in the early part of the season, Allen struggled in front of goal. He scored just 16 goals in 53 appearances before moving to Chelsea in 1991.