5 players who have surprised everyone in the Premier League this season (2021) 

Before the new campaign in the Premier League gets underway, the bookies set the rhythm with their favorites for the title and individual accolades. They do have a habit of getting many things right on the money, but football is unpredictable and it does not take long for tables to turn.

Premier League always has a few overnight sensations

There are a few players known to be the face of the Premier League and a reflection of the quality of football on display in the English top-flight. However, one can never rule out the darkhorses.

This Premier League season in its infancy has witnessed some absolute surprise packages that many didn't expect to rise to the occasion. The following are the 5 Premier League players who have surprised everyone with their performances

#5 Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale celebrates his team's goal like they are his own

When your career highlights include spells at two clubs, both of which were relegated in successive seasons, there is little you can do to protect your image. This was the case with Aaron Ramsdale. For the last two seasons in the Premier League, he was part of AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United. Both clubs got relegated when Ramsdale was employed with them.

The Arsenal faithful were worried whether the goalkeeper would be jinxed because they were not too pleased with his abilities. It is noteworthy though that at both those clubs, the English goalkeeper was their Player of the Year. So it was clear that the leaking goals issue wasn't his fault alone.

"Are you Seaman in disguise?" Arsenal supporters chant to Aaron Ramsdale after the Gunners win the North London derby

Fast forward to 1st October 2021, Aaron Ramsdale has made four Premier League appearances for the Gunners and kept clean sheets in three of them.

Hehas turned into a fan favorite almost immediately. His calm, composed nature and accurate distribution has allowed Arsenal to play from the back without much hassle. He's shown that he's got strong hands and that keeping ferociously struck shots isn't a big problem for him.

The cherry at the top has been his character and mentality at the north London club. With every clearance that his back-line makes, Ramsdale can be seen passing high-fives and exalting with pleasure, keeping everyone motivated. Mikel Arteta is slowly giving the club its DNA back, all they need to focus on now is consistency.

#4 Ethan Pinnock

Pinnock opened the scoring for Brentford in a thrilling 3-3 agaisnt Liverpool

It took Ethan Pinnock six years to move on from non-league side Dulwich Hamlet to help Brentford in their fairytale rise to the Premier League. Six years is quite a remarkable time because many dream of the English division while spending their lifetimes in the Championship.

The Jamaica international is an adventurous centre-back who likes to venture forward from time to time and contribute to the rhythm of his team's attack. Playing in the non-league comes with its own benefits, one would say. Last season in the championship he was Brentford's top-ranked defender in terms of shot attempts on goal.

What an atmosphere and result, these boys never give up! Amazing feeling to get my 1st Premier League goal

Pinnock has so far scored twice in the Premier League and provided one assist. Out of the 38 duels he has contested, he has won 68% of them and has also made 10 crucial interceptions. One would think that a player like him would be full of indiscipline, but Pinnock has put on a string of no-nonsense displays in the Premier League and he's only going upwards.

