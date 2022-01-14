5 players who have been surprisingly linked with Barcelona in January

Even though some like to say it's not really a crisis, accusing the rest of blowing it out of proportion; that Barcelona are in a soup is no brain-teaser. For the first time in 17 years, they are playing in the Europa League -- and were forced to push their best ever player out of the club. And then, they got rid of their next best forward as well, for free. If this is not a crisis, what is?

It's no wonder that last summer was a disaster for them. But just months after announcing a €1.3 billion debt, there are quite a few players that have been surprisingly linked to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Let's have a look at them:

#5 Stole Dimitrievski

In the last three years, Stole Dimitrievski has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Spain since joining Rayo Vallecano in August 2018. With Vallecano surprisingly in contention for a top-four finish in La Liga, the 28-year-old has played a pivotal role in the club's improvement this season.

Dimitrievski has caught the eye of Barcelona and several other clubs in Spain with six clean sheets this term in 18 league appearances,. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's sharp decline in form has put the Catalan giants in a problematic position when it comes to their goalkeeping department. Once one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, the German has become critically lackluster recently.

Consequently, Ter Stegen's future at Barcelona is in doubt. Although the first-choice goalkeeper is likely to stay at Camp Nou for now, he will have to show he can handle Dimitrievski's arrival from Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona are reportedly close to inking a deal with Dimitrievski to sign him in January. He is expected to compete with Ter Stegen for the no.1 spot if the deal goes through.

#4 Adama Traore

Adama Traore has emerged as a crucial performer for Wolves in recent seasons. In 54 games during the 2019-20 season, the 25-year-old scored six goals and added 12 assists. Traore's influence on Wolves' offense has waned recently, with no goals or assists in his last 20 outings.

Traore has a history with FC Barcelona, having graduated from the Catalan club's prestigious La Masia academy. The Spaniard, however, didn't earn enough playing time and was released in 2015. Since then, he has played in the Premier League for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before joining Wolves.

Barcelona are rumored to be considering a reunion with Traore as the Catalan giants seek to rebuild following the loss of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. With his speed and physical presence, Traore would be an excellent wing-back contender.

When you sign players with plenty of Premier League experience, quality sometimes comes at a price. With an emotional homecoming at Camp Nou on the table and increased competitiveness in pursuit, Barcelona must be strategic, methodical, and determined in their interest. It would be bad for the team to lose out on him to another club if they really wish to sign him.

