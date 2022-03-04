5 players who could surprisingly score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season (2021-22)

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been able to perform to his standards at Manchester United this season. When the Portuguese made the switch, many expected Ronaldo to push United for a possible Premier League title. That hasn't been the case as Manchester United have underperformed this season. They are fighting for a Top 4 place in the Premier League and only have the Champions League as a potential trophy.

Moreover, Ronaldo finds himself on the worst goal-less run of his career.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Manchester United's top goal scorer

While the season is less than optimum, he has scored some critical winners and equalizers. Ronaldo's goal tally stands at 15 - nine in the Premier League and 6 in the Champions League.

As important as Ronaldo has been in the Champions League, these names can all outscore the Portuguese once the season ends.

#5 Patrick Schick - 20 goals

Schick has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga

When Harry Kane was rumored to be joining Manchester City last summer, Schick's name was suggested as a potential replacement. While the two strikers aren't similar, Schick ended Euro 2020 on a high. He was the joint-top scorer with Ronaldo with five goals. He then switched to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and has been outstanding this season.

Schick is known for his well-rounded attacking abilities as he is good with the ball on his feet and great in the header. He has been the primary source of goals for Leverkusen all season and has been a standout performer with Florian Wirtz. If Bayer is to secure a Champions League spot, Schick will need to upkeep his form.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term.



Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term.Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 #M05B04 😯 Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term. 😈 Joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo and now hunting down Lewandowski in 2021/22 #M05B04 https://t.co/becJllaE0u

Schick may outdo Ronaldo this season in goal scoring. So far, all 20 goals that Schick has scored have come in the Bundesliga. However, he has also missed a part of the Europa League campaign due to an injury.

#4 Darwin Nunez - 25 goals

Darwin Nunez has been linke with big clubs

Liga NOS is an European epicenter of young talent from South America, with Darwin Nunez being the latest hotshot. The Uruguayan attacker has been a revelation in his time at Benfica, which has dramatically increased his stock among the giants of European football.

Nunez embodies great pace and mobility to beat his opponents. He is deadly in front of goal, and it's hard to imagine that he is only 22-year-old. His young age and mature gameplay have seen some big clubs interested in signing him.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes



- 30 appearances

- 1989 minutes played

- 25 goals

- a goal every 79.6 minutes



Great numbers. Darwin Núñez during 2021/22 for Benfica:- 30 appearances- 1989 minutes played- 25 goals- a goal every 79.6 minutesGreat numbers. Darwin Núñez during 2021/22 for Benfica:- 30 appearances - 1989 minutes played - 25 goals- a goal every 79.6 minutes Great numbers.🔝 https://t.co/ZRlfuWePBO

The Liga NOS may not be as competitive as the Premier League, but 20 goals so far is no mere feat. Additionally, he scored five goals in cup tournaments, including three in the Champions League.

#3 Christopher Nkunku - 25 goals

Nkunku has been the standout performer of RB Leipzig this season

Christopher Nkunku is perhaps the most surprising name on the list purely because of his position. He's the only one on the list who plays as an attacking midfielder. Nkunku's goal tally for the season so far seems even more impressive when one accounts for how underperforming RB Leipzig have been.

Nkunku switched from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 in search of minutes, which has turned out pretty well. At just 24, Nkunku is already emerging as a standout midfielder. There is good chance that big clubs could ask for his services in the upcoming summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

22' - Christopher Nkunku



That's now 38 goal involvements in 35 games this season. What a run of form 17' - Christopher Nkunku22' - Christopher NkunkuThat's now 38 goal involvements in 35 games this season. What a run of form 17' - Christopher Nkunku22' - Christopher NkunkuThat's now 38 goal involvements in 35 games this season. What a run of form 😮🔥 https://t.co/3HyOrS2XCL

Despite RB Leipzig's early exit from the competition, Nkunku was in terrific scoring form in the Champions League. He has already scored one in the Europa League knockouts and is in hot form in the Bundesliga. Overall, Nkunku has scored 25 goals in the current season across all competitions.

#2 Sebastien Haller - 29 goals

Haller is in red hot form in the Champions League

West Ham United made a massive financial loss when they decided to sell Sebastien Haller to Ajax. They signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 for £45 million. However, after a poor spell, they sold him in 2021 to the Dutch side for just £18.8 million.

But it's not just the loss of finances that West Ham have endured. Haller has been one of the hottest forwards under Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in the current campaign.

While not the fastest center forward globally, Haller efficiently uses his positioning and aerial ability well.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ 30 games

◉ 29 goals

◉ 8 assists



He will be looking to score 30+ goals in a season for the first time in his career against AZ this evening. Sébastien Haller across all competitions for Ajax in 2021/22:◎ 30 games◉ 29 goals◉ 8 assistsHe will be looking to score 30+ goals in a season for the first time in his career against AZ this evening. Sébastien Haller across all competitions for Ajax in 2021/22:◎ 30 games◉ 29 goals◉ 8 assists He will be looking to score 30+ goals in a season for the first time in his career against AZ this evening. 💪

Haller has been in red-hot form across all tournaments. While he has scored 11 goals in seven Champions League games, Haller has broken records of many illustrious names.

He is just one goal away from scoring 30 goals this season. Unless something changes radically, he will end up with more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 Arthur Cabral - 28 goals

Cabral has recently switched to the Serie A

Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral's name appeared out of nowhere when Fiorentina acquired him from FC Basel in January. Fiorentina brought him in to replace the outgoing Dusan Vlahovic, who signed for Juventus. If the early shows are anything to go by, Fiorentina has done a good bit of business.

Cabral has been a predatory forward since his early days at Palmeiras. At Basel, he took his game to the next level and will hope to continue his form.

Cabral was on a scoring streak at Basel this season, scoring 14 goals before his move. He has been one of the main reasons why Basel was able to qualify for the Conference league last season.

Cabral hasn't played much for Fiorentina yet but has already achieved his new club's debut goal. With 28 goals, Cabral has a massive lead this season in terms of goals over Ronaldo.

Edited by Aditya Singh