5 players who could take Cristiano Ronaldo's position at Manchester United (September 2022)

A packed Old Trafford chanted Cristiano Ronaldo’s name as he took to the field for Manchester United against Newcastle United on September 11, 2021. Donning United’s iconic red shirt for the first time in 12 years, Ronaldo marked his homecoming in perfect fashion, scoring a superb brace in a 4-1 victory over the Magpies.

Ronaldo maintained his good form in front of goal over the course of the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals for Manchester United in 38 games across competitions. Eighteen of his 24 strikes came in the Premier League (30 games), helping him emerge as the league’s third-highest scorer behind joint-toppers Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son (23 goals each).

GOAL @goal The end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo? The end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo? 😣 https://t.co/EQ8ZiWzSgQ

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s best efforts, Manchester United lost out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League football. Over the course of the summer, the superstar was linked to multiple Champions League-playing clubs, but a move did not materialize. Possibly reluctantly, Ronaldo has stayed put at United but is yet to find his footing under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo has started only three of eight games this season across competitions, scoring only once (penalty). Given his lackluster form, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on borrowed time at Manchester United. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, we could see the club replace him, either with a forward already on the first team or with a new recruit. Today, we will check out who they might be.

Now without further ado, let’s check out five players who could take Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot at Manchester United:

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

According to the Hindustan Times, Cristiano Ronaldo could be shipped out of Manchester United in January, paving the way for them to bid for Barcelona ace Antoine Griezmann this winter. The French forward, who is currently on a two-year loan at Atletico Madrid, has been in decent form this season, scoring thrice and claiming one assist in eight matches across competitions.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom



But Manchester United could offer him some respite if the two clubs fail to agree.



sportsbrief.com/football/manch… Antoine Griezmann is caught in the middle of a legal dispute between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.But Manchester United could offer him some respite if the two clubs fail to agree. Antoine Griezmann is caught in the middle of a legal dispute between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.But Manchester United could offer him some respite if the two clubs fail to agree.sportsbrief.com/football/manch…

Atletico haven’t yet shown signs of making his stay permanent, and with Robert Lewandowski firing on all cylinders at Barcelona, Griezmann might not find room at Camp Nou as well. A move to Old Trafford could be a win-win for both parties, as Ten Hag would have an energetic forward who’s not only dynamic but also works tirelessly.

#4 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Anthony Martial impressed everyone at Manchester United with his performances in the pre-season, scoring thrice in three consecutive games in July. Unfortunately, however, he has only been able to feature in one competitive game for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, missing the rest due to injuries.

Martial provided an impressive assist in the only match he’s played in thus far, propelling his team to a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on August 22.

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar City breathing a sigh of relief that Martial may potentially miss the Derby. City breathing a sigh of relief that Martial may potentially miss the Derby. https://t.co/1FoEGwLLJY

At 26 years old, the France international still has age on his side, works hard, links up effortlessly with his teammates, and can score goals as well as create. If Martial can keep himself fit, he could be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at United.

#3 Victor Osimhen

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar, with the club preparing to bid for him in the January transfer window (via the Manchester Evening News). The Nigerian forward was reportedly involved in a potential swap deal with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but the move did not materialize.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 United are set to reignite their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.



With Ronaldo reaching the latter stage of his career, United will have to find a suitable replacement in the near future.



according to MEN, United will revive their interest in Osimhen in January. United are set to reignite their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.With Ronaldo reaching the latter stage of his career, United will have to find a suitable replacement in the near future.according to MEN, United will revive their interest in Osimhen in January. https://t.co/qUpYUHcJsG

The jet-heeled center forward has scored 30 goals and claimed 10 assists in 68 games for Napoli since joining them from Lille in a €70 million deal in 2020. He is a hard worker, knows how to be in the right place at the right time, and is known to create chances at well. Signing him, however, might be difficult for the Red Devils as Napoli reportedly want a nine-figure fee for their in-form striker.

#2 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Academy graduate Marcus Rashford has started in six Premier League games this season, with five of those appearances coming at Cristiano Ronaldo’s expense. Rashford has looked considerably sharper under Ten Hag, taking his chances and looking for ways to create openings as well.

Naturally a left winger, Rashford might take a while to become an out-and-out center forward. However, if he can get more comfortable in a central position, United might not have to turn to the transfer market for an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

𝐼𝑠𝑠𝑎²⁵ @UTDissaa Marcus Rashford winning the PL POTM is all I need Marcus Rashford winning the PL POTM is all I need https://t.co/oNOdckg96R

Rashford, whose contract expires in June 2023, has scored thrice and claimed two assists in the Premier League this season. The Englishman was at his scintillating best in the match against Arsenal on September fourth, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 3-1 victory.

#1 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo could be Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement at Old Trafford

PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has long been linked with a move to Manchester United. He was tipped to join the Old Trafford outfit in the summer transfer window, but Antony’s blockbuster move from Ajax put them off (via United Transfer Room).

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United boss Ten Hag and Gakpo share the same agent, with the Dutchman sharing a good relationship with the representative. The Italian has claimed that the Red Devils could knock on Gakpo’s doors in the future, leaving the door open for a winter transfer.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @sampilger, @Forbes] NEW: Cody Gakpo remains a leading target for Manchester United. Personal terms are already agreed between United and Gakpo. #MUFC NEW: Cody Gakpo remains a leading target for Manchester United. Personal terms are already agreed between United and Gakpo. #MUFC [@sampilger, @Forbes]

The Dutch forward has been in stellar form for his club in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals and claiming nine assists in 13 appearances across competitions. Valued at €35 million, Gakpo’s contract expires in June 2026 (via Transfermarkt).

