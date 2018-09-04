5 players that Chelsea should not have sold

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Premier League

Over the year, Chelsea have sold many talented players. Some of them have gone on to become some of the world's best and have often played for rival clubs. This has led to me wondering, how good a team Chelsea could have been had they not sold these players. All of them would easily get into the Chelsea starting line up.

Promising players such as Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have now earnt a reputation playing for other clubs. Also experienced veterans used to play for the club such as Arjen Robben who now plays for Bayern Munich.

Here is a look at five players who Chelsea should not have allowed to leave.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Lukaku joined Chelsea in 2011 where he stayed for three years. He did not make an impact for the club and played just 10 times, failing to score even once. During those years he was loaned to West Brom and Everton, where he began to make a name for himself.

After doing well on loan at Everton, they decided to purchase him on a permanent deal. He had a great time and he scored 53 goals in 110 games during his three years. This meant that he had become a player in high demand. In the summer of 2017, Man United spent £75 million on him.

He went to the World Cup in 2018 and scored 4 goals and is regarded as one of the best strikers in football.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

The Man City midfielder joined Chelsea in January 2012, signing a five and a half year contract. However, Jose Mourinho did not favour Kevin and he ended up leaving in 2014 to join Wolfsburg.

He now plays for Man City where he has become one of the best in the world and a future contender for the Ballon d'Or.

