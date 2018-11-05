5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Pichichi trophy this season

Jidonu Mauyon

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

Every football season produces intense competition between clubs who fight earnestly for the chance to become champions. With elite footballers also locking horns in the battle for major individual awards and that is actually what is happening in the La Liga at the moment. Top attackers continue to fight for the chance to go home with the coveted Pichichi trophy – top goalscorer of the season award.

The Pichichi trophy is the accolade given to the top goalscorer in the Spanish top flight annually, and it has grown to become one of the most recognized individual honours in Europe at the moment. Awarded by Spanish newspaper Marca since 1929, the Pichichi trophy has been won by many notable names with the likes of Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Diego Forlan, Raul, Samuel Eto, and Cristiano Ronaldo all claiming it during their times in the Spanish top flight.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has dominated the award in each of the past few years, and he has also emerged as the favorite to claim it this year, having bagged a whopping 7 goals for Barcelona in 9 La Liga appearances so far.

However, the playmaker could face intense competition for the prize this season, considering that other attackers are also firing on all cylinders in the Spanish top flight at the moment.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 superstars who could overtake the Argentine in the race for the Pichichi trophy during the term:

#5 Roger Marti

Roger Marti is in the form of his life at the moment

The new La Liga season has been a great one so far with many attackers seizing the opportunity to push their careers ahead, including Levante forward Roger Marti - a player who has consistently earned plaudits for his incredible displays in front of goal since the beginning of the term.

The 27-year-old has been in an electrifying form ever since the campaign began, raising his game to an extraordinary level and putting up a couple of brilliant performances as The Frogs continue to match towards their objectives for the new La Liga season.

Roger Marti is one of the top goalscorers in the Spanish top flight at the moment with an incredible 6 goals in 9 appearances and if he manages to continue with his amazing record in front of goal, there is no doubt he could challenge Barcelona, superstar Lionel Messi for the Pichichi prize this term.

