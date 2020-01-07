5 players that could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

These superstars could take the exit route from Stamford Bridge this winter

The winter transfer window is here already. Many clubs across the continent will be working to re-structure their squads, selling players who are surplus to requirement and recruiting fresh legs to replace them.

The likes of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have taken this big step, signing Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland respectively from RB Salzburg following their brilliant performances in the Champions League earlier this season. Another club that also needs to take this step is Chelsea.

The Blues need to make a couple of vital signings this January. Frank Lampard’s men have lost three and drawn one of their last six league matches, which highlights their need for re-inforcement.

The likes of Wilfried Zaha, Jadon Sancho, and Benjamin Chilwell have been linked with a move to the club. As some players will be coming in this January, some will also need to leave. In line with that, this piece will consider five players who could call time on their spells at Stamford Bridge in the current transfer window:

#5 Marcos Alonso

It appears the left-back doesn't belong in Frank Lampard's plan at Chelsea

Everyone remembers when Marcos Alonso was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. The Spaniard rose to prominence immediately he switched to Stamford Bridge, putting up extraordinary performances for Chelsea and quickly drawing the attention of football fans across Europe. Well, it hurts to learn that those days are already over.

Alonso isn't at that level anymore, as the defender has fallen off his lofty standards. He's bagged just a goal and two assists for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season.

It doesn't look like Frank Lampard has the Spaniard in his plans at Stamford Bridge. He's granted him little to no game time in the English top-flight, as the manager prefers deploying Emerson at left-back, which is enough to tell Alonso it's time to move on. It shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that the two parties part ways before the end of January.

